Wathnan Racing's Intisar De Monlau And Arman Shine

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Intisar De Monlau produced a thrilling finish to capture the Group 2 Purebred Arabian feature as Wathnan Racing bagged major victories on HH Sheikh Abdullah Bin Khalifa Al Thani Trophy Day at Al Rayyan Racecourse Saturday.

The five-year-old bay mare burst to the front in the blink of an eye under James Doyle, surging late to snatch victory by a neck for trainer Alban de Mieulle, capturing the HH Sheikh Abdullah Bin Khalifa Al Thani Cup. Doyle bagged four victories on the eventful meeting.

In another feature race on one of the biggest meetings of Qatar Racing and Equestrian (QREC)'s racing calendar, Arman won the Local Purebred Arabians securing another major trophy for Wathnan Racing. Under the supervision of De Mieulle and the guidance of jockey Doyle, the six-year-old delivered a powerful performance, asserting his authority in the closing stages and drawing clear to score decisively by one and a quarter lengths. Arman finished runner-up in the same race last year by the narrowest of blade-->

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Khalifa al-Thani crowned the winners of both the feature races in the presence of QREC Vice-Chairman Rashid bin Nasser Sraiya al-Kaabi at the Al Rayyan Racecourse Saturday. Mohammed al-Suwaidi and Ali bin Yousef al-Kubaisi received the trophies on behalf of Wathnan Racing.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah also honoured the winning riders of the Al Sabiq Championship. The traditional contest was staged as part of the His Highness's Cup and Trophy meeting.

The first four places were secured, in order, by Ali Mohammed Ali al-Otibi aboard AJS Najd, Saud Rashid Mohammed Meteb al-Saaq partnering Kahilan Al Sakab, Faleh Faraj Saleh al-Otibi guiding Nawasi and Fahad Saad Hamad al-Dosari riding blade-->

Meanwhile, the Majd Al Arab Sprinter Cup went to Posuelo Py, who produced a sharp finishing burst in the day's finale. Contesting the 1,200m for Purebred Arabians, the bay asserted his authority to win by 21⁄2 lengths, sealing a third win and a quick-fire double on the nine-race card for trainer Hamad al-Jehani and another success of the day for Doyle.

Earlier, Taftan won the HH Sheikh Abdullah Bin Khalifa Al Thani Silver Cup, for four-year-old Purebred Arabian. The bay gelding, trained by al-Jehani and ridden by Pierre Charles Boudot, showed great resolve to repel a powerful late surge from Dawod right on the line, prevailing by a head.

In the Umm Qarn Trophy for Thoroughbred Open Race, Foehn, Hadi al-Ramzani-trained clinched victory by a nose with Gavin Matt Ryan in the blade-->

Wathnan Racing's Equinoxe – trained by De Mieulle – also notched up a win, topping the Local Thoroughbred Open Race for French King Cup. The nine-year-old under Doyle displayed a commanding performance to register an impressive five-length victory, completing a third win on the day for the owners and jockey.

Basalt (Thoroughbred Handicap), Pearling Path (Thoroughbred Handicap) and National Park (Thoroughbred Novice Plate) also sealed titles with impressive wins.

RESULTS HH Sheikh Abdullah Bin Khalifa Al Thani Trophy

(32nd Al Rayyan Race Meeting)

WINNERS (Horse, Trainer, Jockey)

1 - HH Sheikh Abdullah Bin Khalifa Al Thani Cup - Gr2, Purebred Arabians

Intisar De Monlau, Alban de Mieulle, James Doyle

2 - HH Sheikh Abdullah Bin Khalifa Al Thani Trophy, Local Purebred Arabians

Horse: Arman, Alban de Mieulle, James Doyle

3 - Majd Al Arab Sprinter Cup - Purebred Arabian (Class 1 Gr3) International Race

Posuelo Py, Hamad al-Jehani, James Doyle

4 – H H Sheikh Abdullah Bin Khalifa Al Thani Silver Cup - Purebred Arabian

Taftan, Hamad al-Jehani, Pierre Charles Boudot

5: Umm Qarn Trophy - Thoroughbred Open Race (Class 2)

Foehn, Hadi al-Ramzani, Gavin Matt Ryan

6 - French King Cup, Local Thoroughbred Open Race

Equinoxe, Alban de Mieulle, James Doyle

7 - Thoroughbred Handicap (75-95)

Basalt, Jassim al-Ghazali, Marco Casamento

8 - Thoroughbred Handicap (70-90)

Pearling Path, Ibrahim Saeed al-Malki, Lukas Delozier

9 - Thoroughbred Novice Plate

National Park, Hamad al-Jehani, Pierre Charles Boudot

