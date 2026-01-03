Women's HIL: All-Round Pipers Romp To Come-From-Behind Win Over Soorma Hockey Club

MENAFN - IANS) Ranchi, Jan 3 (IANS) SG Pipers produced a masterclass of attacking flair, midfield chemistry, and goalkeeping heroics to dismantle Soorma Hockey Club 3-1, extending their unbeaten run and solidifying their position atop the points table in the Women's Hockey India League (HIL) 2025-26 with a performance brimming with resilience and ruthless execution in Ranchi on Saturday.

The opening phase was an end-to-end battle, but it was SG Pipers who carved out the first clear-cut chance when Argentina's rising star Juana Castellaro slipped a sublime pass into the circle for her compatriot Priscila Jardel, whose finishing touch missed the target by a whisker. Energised by that move, the Pipers pushed higher up the pitch, pinning JSW Soorma Hockey Club back by constantly buzzing around their defensive circle.

Against the run of play, Soorma earned a penalty corner, and Penny Squibb struck in the 12th minute to make it 1-0, but the Pipers' response was instant and emphatic. Refusing to let the setback rattle them, they forced back-to-back penalty corners, and Spain's world-class PC specialist Lola Riera stepped up in the 13th minute to drag-flick home a perfectly placed equaliser.

Before the hooter, talented midfielder Ishika produced a brilliant driving run and slipped the ball to captain Navneet Kaur for a one-on-one opportunity, but an incomplete collection denied Pipers a deserved lead as a thrilling first quarter closed at 1-1.

In the second quarter, the Pipers pushed JSW Soorma Hockey Club back with wave after wave of attacks, earning an early penalty corner that narrowly went unconverted before captain Navneet Kaur surged down the right flank and drove the ball into the circle. There, Ishika showed sharp awareness to steal possession from a Soorma defender and feed Jyoti Singh, who finished decisively in the 18th minute to put SG Pipers ahead.

The rest of the quarter unfolded at high tempo with both teams trading promising moves, but whenever Soorma threatened, goalkeeper Cristina Cosentino stood tall. She first produced a superb save off a well-worked penalty-corner variation in the 27th minute, then immediately showcased her reflexes again by denying Sonam from close range in a one-on-one, ensuring Pipers protected their 2-1 advantage at the half-time whistle.

SG Pipers blazed through the third quarter with exhilarating attacking verve led by captain Navneet Kaur, who orchestrated two golden opportunities that came within a whisker of extending the lead, keeping relentless pressure on a desperate Soorma side. The Pipers' seamless midfield chemistry and interlinking play, paired with a steel-solid defence, suffocated Soorma's equaliser quest, making it nearly impossible for the opposition to breach their circle for long stretches. This commanding dominance preserved SG Pipers' 2-1 advantage heading into the final frame, underlining their tactical cohesion and unbreakable resolve.

To safeguard their slender lead, SG Pipers exploded out of the blocks in the fourth quarter, relentlessly testing Soorma's defence with consistent attacks that kept the opposition pinned deep. Though Soorma wrested midfield control and crafted a dangerous chance via Salima Tete's deflection, goalkeeper Cristina Cosentino produced another match-winning save to keep the Pipers ahead.

Switching seamlessly to swift passing and ferocious high pressing, Pipers capitalised when Soorma gambled by pulling their goalkeeper in the 50th minute for an extra outfielder-a fateful error. Talented Indian midfield maestro Sunelita Toppo exploited the chaos with raw pace, surging through the depleted defence in the dying minutes to slot home a brilliant clincher, extending the lead to 3-1 and securing a statement win that vaults Pipers to three victories in four, atop the points table, while leaving last year's runners-up Soorma still seeking their first