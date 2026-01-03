'Failure Of System': MP Congress Pez Jitendra Patwari On Indore Water Contamination Issue

On Indore water contamination issue, Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitendra (Jitu) Patwari says, 'This is the failure of the system and corruption is its main weapon... A case of unintentional murder should be registered on the Mayor, and all those responsible for the incident and the Minister should resign... Rs 2 lakh is very little for compensating a life... Congress will hold a state-wide movement against this on 11th January if Kailash Vijaywargiya does not resign...'

