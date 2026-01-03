Who Is Cilia Flores? Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro Wife Captured After US Attack - What We Know About Her

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump on Monday claimed that American forces carried out a large-scale strike in Venezuela and flew out President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. While the claims remain unverified and have been rejected by Caracas, they have once again placed Flores under an international spotlight-highlighting her long-standing role as one of the most powerful figures within Venezuela's ruling elite.

Far from being a ceremonial first lady, Flores has been a central political actor in Venezuela's Chavista movement for more than three decades, shaping policy, personnel choices and political strategy from behind the scenes.

Who is Cilia Flores?

Born on 15 October 1956 in Tinaquillo, a small town in Venezuela's Cojedes state, Flores grew up in poverty as the youngest of six children. Her early years were marked by economic hardship; the family later moved to Caracas in search of stability and opportunity. Flores enrolled at a private university, where she studied criminal law, a decision that would later place her at the heart of Venezuela's political upheavals, according to The National Post.

In her early career, Flores worked part-time at a police station, transcribing witness testimonies, before practising as a defence lawyer at a private firm. At the time, politics did not dominate her ambitions. She was married to a police detective and was raising three sons, focusing largely on professional advancement rather than ideological engagement.

Political awakening during national unrest

Flores' political consciousness shifted dramatically in 1989 during the Caracazo riots, a nationwide uprising triggered by fuel price hikes and austerity measures. The violent crackdown left a lasting impression on a generation of Venezuelans. Flores later described the unrest as awakening her“revolutionary calling”, according to Reuters.

The same period radicalised Hugo Chávez, then an army officer who led a failed coup attempt in 1992. Flores became one of Chávez's early civilian supporters, offering him legal assistance while he was imprisoned and helping coordinate correspondence with sympathisers. This relationship marked her entry into Venezuela's emerging revolutionary movement.

After Chávez was pardoned in 1994, Flores played a role in advising him to abandon overt military symbolism and reposition himself as a civilian leader focused on social justice and economic redistribution. She later joined the campaign infrastructure that helped Chávez win the presidency in 1998, Reuters reported.

Her own rise followed swiftly. Flores was elected to the National Assembly in 2000 and developed a reputation as a disciplined and combative legislator. By 2007, she had become president of the Assembly, openly confronting opposition lawmakers and consolidating her standing within the ruling coalition.

In 2012, Chávez appointed her attorney general, cementing her position within the state's legal and political architecture. She held the role until Chávez's death in March 2013.

Partnership with Nicolás Maduro

Flores met Maduro in the early 1990s when both were advising Chávez. Their relationship-personal and political-deepened over time. After Chávez's death, Maduro narrowly won the presidential election and succeeded him. The couple married in July 2013, formalising a partnership that would become central to Venezuela's governance.

As first lady, Flores initially focused on administrative matters at the presidential palace. Over time, however, she assumed a far more expansive role, emerging as a key adviser and internal power broker within Maduro's government.

| From Russia to Iran: World leaders react strongly to US attack on Venezuela A polarising figure in Venezuela's crisis

Often referring to herself as the“First Revolutionary Combatant”, Flores remains a deeply polarising figure. Supporters view her as a guardian of the Bolivarian revolution; critics argue she symbolises the concentration of power and erosion of democratic institutions in Venezuela.

With Trump's latest claims reviving scrutiny of her influence, Flores' trajectory offers insight into how Venezuela's revolutionary leadership transitioned from insurgent politics to entrenched state control-shaping one of Latin America's most protracted political and economic crises.