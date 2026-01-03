Rajnath Singh Unveils Portraits Of Vajpayee, Madan Mohan Malaviya At Delhi Assembly

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 3 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday that no nation becomes great merely through resources, technology, or economic strength, but its true strength lies in the ideals it adopts as the foundation of its life-values and the personalities it holds as its role models.

Unveil portraits of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Bharat Ratna Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya at the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Rajnath Singh said,“Ideals are not merely objects of remembrance, but guiding inspirational forces.”

“That is why, in the tradition of our ideals, along with Ram, Krishna, Buddha, and Mahavira, we also include Mahamana Malaviya Ji and the revered Atal Ji,” he said.

The Defence Minister said,“Atal Ji taught us how to remain humble even while in power and how to serve the nation's interests even while in the Opposition. His life teaches us that the beauty of democracy lies not in differences of opinion, but in the manner of resolving them.”

He said, "Here, in the historic precincts of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, we are celebrating the birth centenary of India's former Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee. During the ceremony, the portraits of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya were also unveiled. I pay my heartfelt tribute to these great leaders and bow in respect to their memory."

The portraits were installed in the Assembly House as a lasting tribute to the monumental contributions of these two national icons to India's democracy, education, culture and public life, said Speaker Vijender Gupta.

The programme witnessed the release of a coffee table book titled 'Bharat Mata', which presents Indian nationalism as expressed through painting, architecture and literature, he said.

The publication is dedicated to the creative and artistic expression of India's national consciousness and commemorates 150 years of the composition of the National Song Vande Mataram.

The guest list for the event included Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Padma Bhushan Ram Bahadur Rai, Chairman, Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts, Parvesh Verma, Delhi Minister for Legislative Affairs and Mohan Singh Bisht, Deputy Speaker, Delhi Legislative Assembly.

As part of the national observance, artists from Sahitya Kala Parishad also performed a patriotic cultural programme reflecting India's rich artistic and national heritage.