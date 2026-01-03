Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Five Mpox Cases Detected in Madagascar

2026-01-03 06:23:16
(MENAFN) Madagascar detected five mpox infections Wednesday in Mahajanga, a northwestern coastal city, marking the island nation's first confirmed cases of the disease.

Public Health Minister Monira Managna announced the confirmations following laboratory testing, urging citizens to maintain heightened awareness and rigorously follow prevention protocols, according to an official statement.

Government spokesperson Gascar Fenosoa revealed authorities have deployed a comprehensive response strategy, which includes consistent public briefings on national emergency preparedness and the deployment of a dedicated coordination and monitoring unit.

An emergency public health operations hub has been established in Mahajanga to conduct active case detection, implement patient isolation procedures, and deliver medical treatment, Fenosoa stated.

The facility will also intensify health screenings at critical transportation entry points, including seaports and airports, to prevent further transmission.

