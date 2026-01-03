MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Access Fixtures, a leader in high-performance commercial, industrial, and sports lighting, announces the Best Indoor Riding Arena Lighting Packages 2026. The top-rated indoor arena lighting for horses in 2026 combines precision LED performance, uniform illumination, and tailored packages for different indoor equestrian disciplines. From entry-level training rings to competition-grade hunter/jumper and dressage arenas, these packages deliver the right foot-candles, uniformity, and energy efficiency.

Selecting the correct lighting package improves visibility, enhances rider performance, and ensures safety for horses and humans alike.

What is the Best Indoor Riding Arena LED Lighting Package for 2026 - Entry Level?

The HIIO LED arena lighting package for smaller indoor arenas delivers even, high-quality illumination across a 90 × 60 ft space. With 10 fixtures at 150W each, the system provides an average of 35 footcandles and a 2.02 max/min ratio, ensuring smooth, shadow-free coverage. Built with die-cast aluminum housings, IP65 protection, and 0-10V dimming, these fixtures offer reliable performance in dust-prone barn and arena environments. The low-glare acrylic lens design minimizes visual discomfort for riders and horses, enhancing safety and comfort during all indoor activities.

What is the Best Indoor Riding Arena LED Lighting Package for 2026 - Hunter/Jumper?

The 16-fixture HIIO LED arena lighting package is designed for hunter/jumper arenas, delivering even, high-quality illumination across a 90 × 100 ft indoor space. Each 150W fixture provides an average of 35 footcandles with a 2.22 max/min ratio, ensuring consistent coverage for training, jumps, and competition. Constructed with die-cast aluminum housings, IP65 protection, and 0-10V dimming, these fixtures offer reliable performance in dust-prone arena environments. The glare-free lens design enhances visual comfort for riders and horses, reducing eye strain during all arena activities.

What is the Best Indoor Riding Arena LED Lighting Package for 2026 - Dressage?

The 25-fixture HIIO LED arena lighting package is designed for dressage arenas, delivering bright, uniform illumination across a 90 × 100 ft indoor space. Each 150W fixture produces an average of 50 footcandles with a 1.31 max/min ratio, ensuring smooth, shadow-free coverage for training and competition. Built with die-cast aluminum housings, IP65 protection, and 0–10V dimming, these fixtures provide reliable performance in dust-prone arena environments. The low 1.31 max/min ratio ensures consistent, shadow-free lighting ideal for precision training.

“Access Fixtures' best LED arena lighting packages for 2026 feature precision engineering with advanced LED technology, offering unmatched performance and longevity. Each fixture is tailored to meet specific application demands while prioritizing energy efficiency and sustainability, setting them apart in 2026,” said Access Fixtures' CEO, Steven Rothschild.

Choosing the right indoor arena lighting for horses is essential for ensuring safety, performance, and comfort for both riders and horses. Access Fixtures' 2026 HIIO LED packages provide even, shadow-free illumination, low glare, and durable IP65 construction tailored to your arena size and discipline. Whether you need an entry-level setup, a hunter/jumper arena, or a precision dressage lighting solution, these packages deliver reliable, long-lasting, and energy-efficient lighting for all indoor equestrian environments.

About Access Fixtures

Access Fixtures is a leading provider of high-performance lighting solutions, committed to delivering innovative products that redefine industry standards. Focusing on sustainability, quality, and versatility, Access Fixtures manufactures various lighting fixtures designed to meet diverse needs across various applications. For more information, visit Access Fixtures at .