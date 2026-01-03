403
Saudi Arabia Announces Support for Yemen Unity Talks
(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia announced support Saturday for a major diplomatic initiative aimed at resolving escalating tensions in Yemen's southern territories, responding to a call from Rashad al-Alimi, who leads the country's internationally backed administration.
The kingdom's Foreign Ministry issued its endorsement via the social platform X, stating the move reflects previous declarations "which affirmed that it is a just cause that has historical and social dimensions, and that the only way to resolve it is through dialogue within the framework of a comprehensive political solution in Yemen."
Citing "the close relation between the two brotherly countries and what shared interests require under the current circumstances," Riyadh expressed openness to al-Alimi's proposal. The ministry called on southern political groups to "actively" participate in crafting a broad blueprint for "just solutions" that address the southern question and "the legitimate aspirations of the southern people."
The diplomatic push comes as Yemen confronts its most severe military escalation since Tuesday, following the Southern Transitional Council (STC) seizing control of Hadhramaut and Al-Mahra provinces in early December. These strategically vital regions comprise approximately half of Yemen's landmass and border Saudi Arabia directly.
Saudi Arabia leveled accusations against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) that same day, alleging Abu Dhabi was "pushing STC forces to carry out military operations" near the kingdom's southern frontier in Hadhramaut and Al-Mahra. The UAE rejected the allegation.
The STC maintains that consecutive Yemeni administrations have systematically sidelined southern areas through political and economic neglect, advocating for independence. Yemen's government disputes these assertions and maintains its position supporting national territorial integrity.
