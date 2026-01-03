403
Indolift Rolls Out Precision-Engineered Hooks And Accessories For Heavy-Duty Lifting
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Kolkata, India, January 03, 2026: Indolift has rolled out a range of precision-engineered hooks and lifting accessories designed for use in heavy-duty industrial lifting applications. The additions are intended to support operational reliability in sectors where lifting components are subjected to high loads, repeated cycles, and demanding working conditions.
The new range includes hooks and accessories developed for compatibility with chain blocks, wire rope assemblies, and other lifting systems commonly used in infrastructure, construction, manufacturing, and logistics operations. Design considerations focus on dimensional accuracy, load stability, and consistent performance under rated working loads.
Indolift stated that the components are manufactured using controlled material specifications and verified manufacturing processes to ensure uniformity across production batches. Each component is subjected to defined inspection and load-testing procedures to confirm conformance with applicable safety and performance requirements.
The rollout addresses growing demand for lifting accessories that integrate reliably with existing systems while meeting project-specific load and usage conditions. By standardizing key design and testing parameters, the range is intended to reduce variability during installation and operation.
The hooks and accessories are aligned with relevant national and international lifting standards, including ISO and EN norms, where applicable. This alignment supports their use in regulated industrial environments and project-based deployments.
Indolift noted that the introduction of the range reflects a continued focus on component-level reliability as part of overall lifting system performance.
About Indolift
Indolift is a manufacturer and supplier of lifting and material-handling equipment serving industrial, logistics, and infrastructure sectors. The company focuses on engineering consistency, material integrity, and compliance with established safety standards.
Media Contact:
Indolift
Phone: +91 33 4602 4765 / 4766 / 4767
Email: [email protected]
Website:
