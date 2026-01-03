Banashankari To Chamundeshwari: Top 10 Richest Temples In Karnataka

Top 10 Richest Temples in Karnataka 2024-25: Kukke Leads Again. According to the Religious Endowment Department, Kukke Subramanya Temple has once again become the state's richest temple for the third year in a row.

For the third straight year, Kukke Subramanya Temple is the richest among those under the state's Religious Endowment Dept. Two North Karnataka temples are in the top 10.

Kukke Subramanya Temple is in the number 1 spot. In 2024-25, the temple's income was 155 crore rupees. In 2023-24, it was 146 crore, and in 2022-23, it earned 123 crore.

In second place is the Kollur Mookambika Temple in Udupi district, which earned an income of 71 crore rupees in 2024-25.

The historically famous Chamundeshwari Temple in Mysuru is in third place, with a total income of 50 crore rupees last year.

Another famous temple in Mysuru district, the Srikanteshwara Temple in Nanjangud, is in fourth place, earning 36 crore rupees.

The Renuka Yellamma Temple in Savadatti, Belagavi district, is in fifth place with an income of 30 crore. It's known as the richest temple in North Karnataka.

The Siddalingeshwara Temple in Yedeyuru, Kunigal taluk, Tumakuru district, is in sixth place, having earned an income of 29 crore rupees.

Another legendary temple, the Huligemma Temple in Koppal district, earned an income of 17 crore rupees in 2024-25.

The Durgaparameshwari Temple in Mandarthi, Brahmavara, Udupi, is in 8th place, having earned an income of 16 crore rupees.

The Ghati Subramanya Temple in Doddaballapura is in 9th place with an income of 13 crore rupees.

The list of the top 10 richest temples in the state ends with Bengaluru's Banashankari Temple. In 2024-25, the Banashankari Temple earned an income of 11 crore.