GLOBAL KNEE SUMMIT TO CONVENE WORLD LEADERS IN KNEE SURGERY & SPORTS MEDICINE IN DUBAI, JANUARY 22-24, 2026
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE – January, 2026 - The Global Knee Summit, a MECOMED CVS approved congress, the world's premier international gathering dedicated exclusively to advancing knee health, innovation, and surgical excellence with world-class medical and scientific exchange is hosting its inaugural meeting January 22–24, 2026, in Dubai.
This three-day first ever Summit brings together 125 Globally recognized faculty and Orthopaedic surgeons, sports medicine specialists, fellows, residents, physical therapists, physician assistants, rehabilitation professionals, researchers, from the Middle East region and beyond. Joining us will be our global industry partners to collaborate on the latest research, technologies, and clinical strategies shaping the future of knee preservation, traumatic reconstruction, and knee arthroplasty. A Global Platform for Innovation in Knee Care: This year's program features expanded sections on:
“Dubai serves as an ideal location for convening experts from every corner of the globe. Its accessibility, infrastructure, and international medical community allow us to foster the cross-cultural collaboration that drives meaningful scientific progress.” Event Highlights:
This three-day first ever Summit brings together 125 Globally recognized faculty and Orthopaedic surgeons, sports medicine specialists, fellows, residents, physical therapists, physician assistants, rehabilitation professionals, researchers, from the Middle East region and beyond. Joining us will be our global industry partners to collaborate on the latest research, technologies, and clinical strategies shaping the future of knee preservation, traumatic reconstruction, and knee arthroplasty. A Global Platform for Innovation in Knee Care: This year's program features expanded sections on:
-
Knee Arthroplasty & Robotics with live surgery
A dedicated advanced ultrasound workshop with live models
Sports Medicine: Ligament, Meniscus & Cartilage Restoration
Biologics & Regenerative Medicine
Rehabilitation, Return-to-Sport & Performance Medicine
-
Live Surgeries broadcast directly from leading surgical centers across the globe
Heated debates on controversial topics in knee arthroplasty and sports surgery
Case panel sessions presenting complex real-world clinical scenarios
Hands-on workshops including robotics, ultrasound, biologics, and advanced surgical techniques
Industry Innovation Theater featuring next-generation technologies
Awards & Recognition Ceremony honoring global leaders in knee surgery
-
Expert-led sessions across knee arthroplasty, sports medicine, cartilage restoration & biologics
Live surgery broadcasts and hands-on skills workshops
Industry Innovation Showcase featuring next-generation implants and technologies
Global faculty debates on controversial and emerging topics
CME- and CEU-accredited educational programming
