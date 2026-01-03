403
Palestinian man gets murdered by IDF in Southern Gaza
(MENAFN) A Palestinian man was murdered on Friday in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, in what was described as another breach of the existing ceasefire, according to reports.
Medical personnel said the victim was declared dead shortly after being brought to a hospital, where doctors determined he had suffered fatal gunshot wounds linked to Israeli fire.
Witnesses reported that Israeli forces opened fire toward western parts of Khan Younis, hitting the man in an area located outside the zones where Israeli troops are officially positioned.
A truce agreement reached on October 10 brought an end to a two-year Israeli military campaign that resulted in the deaths of more than 71,200 Palestinians—most of them women and children—wounded over 171,000 others, and caused extensive destruction across Gaza. Despite the agreement, reports indicate that lethal incidents have continued.
Health authorities in Gaza have stated that since the ceasefire took effect, at least 414 people have been killed and more than 1,100 others injured.
