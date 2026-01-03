403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Hundreds Ditch New Year's Eve for Gaza Protest in Sweden
(MENAFN) Hundreds of demonstrators in Sweden forsook New Year's festivities Wednesday night, converging on the capital Stockholm to express solidarity with Gaza's population.
Braving subzero conditions, protesters gathered at Segels Torg Square responding to appeals from multiple civil society groups, opting to grieve for children and civilians killed by Israel rather than ring in the New Year.
Brandishing signs declaring "Children are being killed in Gaza," "Schools and hospitals are being bombed," "Comply with an immediate ceasefire," and "End food shortages," demonstrators demanded a halt to what they characterized as Israel's genocide in Gaza and urged Sweden to suspend arms transfers to Israel.
Speaking for the organizing coalition, protesters declared: "In the new year, we reject the mass deaths, sieges in Palestine, and the silence toward these events. We refuse to begin a new year by turning a blind eye to injustice."
The statement further stressed that Israel was failing to honor peace obligations with Palestine.
"As the world enters the new year, genocide continues in Palestine. Despite the ceasefire, Palestinians are being killed, the siege continues, and people are freezing to death while left without shelter in tents," it said.
Waving Palestinian flags and wielding torches, the crowd subsequently marched toward the Swedish Parliament.
Palestinians have accused Israel of systematically breaching a ceasefire accord that ended a two-year Israeli military campaign claiming more than 71,000 lives, predominantly women and children, with over 171,000 additional injuries since October 2023.
Since the Oct. 10 ceasefire agreement that suspended the two-year Israeli offensive, at least 414 individuals have been killed and over 1,100 others wounded, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.
Braving subzero conditions, protesters gathered at Segels Torg Square responding to appeals from multiple civil society groups, opting to grieve for children and civilians killed by Israel rather than ring in the New Year.
Brandishing signs declaring "Children are being killed in Gaza," "Schools and hospitals are being bombed," "Comply with an immediate ceasefire," and "End food shortages," demonstrators demanded a halt to what they characterized as Israel's genocide in Gaza and urged Sweden to suspend arms transfers to Israel.
Speaking for the organizing coalition, protesters declared: "In the new year, we reject the mass deaths, sieges in Palestine, and the silence toward these events. We refuse to begin a new year by turning a blind eye to injustice."
The statement further stressed that Israel was failing to honor peace obligations with Palestine.
"As the world enters the new year, genocide continues in Palestine. Despite the ceasefire, Palestinians are being killed, the siege continues, and people are freezing to death while left without shelter in tents," it said.
Waving Palestinian flags and wielding torches, the crowd subsequently marched toward the Swedish Parliament.
Palestinians have accused Israel of systematically breaching a ceasefire accord that ended a two-year Israeli military campaign claiming more than 71,000 lives, predominantly women and children, with over 171,000 additional injuries since October 2023.
Since the Oct. 10 ceasefire agreement that suspended the two-year Israeli offensive, at least 414 individuals have been killed and over 1,100 others wounded, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Hotstuff Labs launches Hotstuff, a DeFi native Layer 1 connecting On-Chain Trading with Global Fiat Rails
CommentsNo comment