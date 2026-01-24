Dubai's Emirates Cancels Some Flights To US Ahead Of Storm Fern
|Flight No.
|Date
|Route
|EK203
|January 25
|Dubai to New York
|EK204
|January 25
|New York to Dubai
|EK201
|January 25
|Dubai to New York
|EK202
|January 25
|New York to Dubai
|EK205
|January 25
|Milan to New York
|EK206
|January 25
|New York to Milan
|EK203
|January 26
|Dubai to New York
|EK204
|January 26
|New York to Dubai
|EK209
|January 25
|Athens to Newark
|EK210
|January 25
|Newark to Athens
|EK221
|January 24
|Dubai to Dallas
|EK222
|January 24
|Dallas to Dubai
|EK231
|January 25
|Dubai to Washington
|EK232
|January 25
|Washington to Dubai
The airline has said that travellers "connecting through Dubai on the above cancelled flights will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin". It urged travellers to reach out to their travel agents to reschedule their booking or contact the airline for further details.
Storm Fern impact
More than a foot of snow could be seen across the mid-Atlantic region, the forecasters warned, with Virginia and Maryland likely to bear the brunt as arctic air blows in.
US weather channels were running apocalyptic predictions of "crippling ice," and a 1,500-mile (2,414km) "snow zone" liable to see record-breaking snowfall, while warning that freezing rain could damage power infrastructure and trees.
New York City, the US financial capital and the country's most populous urban area, could see as much as 12 inches of snow, the Weather Channel warned.
In New York, the current cold snap has caused temperatures to collapse. On the morning of January 20, the National Weather Service's observatory in Central Park recorded a temperature of 16oF (-9oC) - or 2oF (-17oC) accounting for wind chill - the coldest temperature that the city has seen so far this winter.
[With inputs from AFP]
