Dubai's Emirates Cancels Some Flights To US Ahead Of Storm Fern

A major winter storm is expected to affect more than 175 million people as they face heavy snowfall and its impact including power outages and travel disruption. Storm Fern, predicted to peak on Thursday and Friday, is also expected to engulf an area stretching from Texas and the Great Plains region to the mid-Atlantic and northeastern states. Some flights from the UAE have been cancelled, with Texas already declaring an emergency. Forecasters warned it could be 2,000 miles (3,219 kilometres) long - well over half the length of the continental US. Emirates has cancelled the following flights:

Flight No. Date Route EK203 January 25 Dubai to New York EK204 January 25 New York to Dubai EK201 January 25 Dubai to New York EK202 January 25 New York to Dubai EK205 January 25 Milan to New York EK206 January 25 New York to Milan EK203 January 26 Dubai to New York EK204 January 26 New York to Dubai EK209 January 25 Athens to Newark EK210 January 25 Newark to Athens EK221 January 24 Dubai to Dallas EK222 January 24 Dallas to Dubai EK231 January 25 Dubai to Washington EK232 January 25 Washington to Dubai

The airline has said that travellers "connecting through Dubai on the above cancelled flights will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin". It urged travellers to reach out to their travel agents to reschedule their booking or contact the airline for further details.

Storm Fern impact

More than a foot of snow could be seen across the mid-Atlantic region, the forecasters warned, with Virginia and Maryland likely to bear the brunt as arctic air blows in.

US weather channels were running apocalyptic predictions of "crippling ice," and a 1,500-mile (2,414km) "snow zone" liable to see record-breaking snowfall, while warning that freezing rain could damage power infrastructure and trees.

New York City, the US financial capital and the country's most populous urban area, could see as much as 12 inches of snow, the Weather Channel warned.

In New York, the current cold snap has caused temperatures to collapse. On the morning of January 20, the National Weather Service's observatory in Central Park recorded a temperature of 16oF (-9oC) - or 2oF (-17oC) accounting for wind chill - the coldest temperature that the city has seen so far this winter.

[With inputs from AFP]