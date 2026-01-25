Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kyrgyzstan's Livestock Breeding Industry Gallops Toward Growth

2026-01-25 08:08:47
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 26. The number of livestock breeding farms in Kyrgyzstan has risen to 185, reflecting a notable increase in their establishment, the country's Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture wrote on its social media account, Trend reports.

According to the ministry, breeding farms play a pivotal role in covering all major areas of livestock production, thereby significantly contributing to the growth of economic activity in rural regions.

At present, the country is home to 66 breeding cattle farms, with a total herd of 8,406 head. Additionally, there are 75 breeding sheep farms, collectively housing 24,759 head of livestock.

The country also boasts 35 breeding horse farms, with a combined population of 1,725 head, alongside five goat-breeding farms housing 2,704 head. Furthermore, there are five yak-breeding farms, with a total of 1,224 head. In the poultry sector, two breeding farms are currently in operation, with a combined stock of over 281,000 birds.

Trend News Agency

