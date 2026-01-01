Shankh Air Set For Takeoff This Month

Dhaka: Shankh Airlines is set to begin operations in January, according to Chairman Shravan Kumar Vishwakarma.

The initial fleet will consist of three Airbus aircraft, with routes connecting Lucknow to Delhi, Mumbai, and other metro cities.

The airline plans to expand its network across Uttar Pradesh in its first phase, with two more aircraft expected to join within 1-1.5 months.

Vishwakarma revealed that international flights are planned for 2028-2029, with a vision to grow the airline's fleet and reach nationwide coverage.

"Our goal is to make air travel affordable for the middle class and first-time flyers, challenging the perception that flying is a luxury," he said.

The airline's aircraft have been acquired on lease with external financing, and Vishwakarma emphasized that the company has no funding constraints.

Shankh Airlines will not raise ticket prices during festivals, although business-class fares will be higher than those of competitors. The airline also plans to create job opportunities for local youth.

Vishwakarma, who previously ran a variety of small businesses, entered the cement trade in 2014 before expanding into other sectors, including mining and transportation. His company now operates a fleet of over 400 trucks.

"The aviation industry doesn't rely on credit, which makes it more stable than many other sectors," he noted.

Shankh Airlines, named after the family's trading firm, aims to break traditional barriers in air travel and provide an affordable alternative for travelers.

