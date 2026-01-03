From Ambition To Reality: 20 Years Of Dubai Under Sheikh Mohammed

Twenty years ago, on January 4, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, assumed leadership of the emirate and set in motion a vision that would redefine what the city could become. Under his leadership, Dubai has evolved into a place where ambition knows no limits and where the impossible is routinely transformed into reality.

From space exploration to shaping world-class infrastructure, Sheikh Mohammed has led with an unwavering belief in possibility. His forward-thinking approach has positioned Dubai as a global benchmark for innovation, resilience, and future-ready cities.

Here are some of the milestones that the emirate has seen under his able leadership and that continue to reflect his enduring legacy.

1. Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC)

Established in 2006 with just five engineers, MBRSC marked Dubai's entry into the global space race. From putting the first Emirati astronaut in space to launching the Emirates Lunar Mission, the center has been spearheading missions that places local scientists among the world's leading space innovators.

2. Dubai Cares

Launched to improve access to quality education worldwide, Dubai Cares reflects Sheikh Mohammed's belief that sustainable development begins with empowering children through learning. Since its inception, the organization has impacted over 116 million lives through 260 programs, 48 advocacy initiatives, and 40 research programs in 60 developing countries. By the end of 2024, it had disbursed Dh1 billion towards its programmatic interventions.

3. Atlantis, The Palm

Located on the iconic Palm Jumeirah - which was the brainchild of Sheikh Mohammed - the Atlantis was more than a luxury resort. With its underwater hotel rooms, globally recognized restaurants and water theme park, it became an icon that signalled Dubai's arrival as a global tourism and hospitality powerhouse. At its opening, a light show of moving images was projected onto the hotel and 100,000 fireworks were lit off lasting 15 minutes.

4. Dubai Metro

In 2009, Dubai became home to the first rapid transit train network in the region. Since then, it has offered sustainable, efficient public transport to millions of passengers through a network that spans two lines and over 54 stations. Currently, the Blue Line is under construction and is expected to be completed in 2029.

5. Burj Khalifa

The world's tallest building stands as a symbol of Sheikh Mohammed's philosophy: set no limits, challenge the impossible, and aim higher than the rest. Since its inauguration on January 4, 2010, the building has continued to set records and attract millions of tourists every year.

6. Dubai's Green Vision

From clean energy targets to net-zero ambitions, Sheikh Mohammed placed sustainability at the heart of Dubai's long-term development strategy.

7. Bluewaters Island

Approved in 2013 by Sheikh Mohammed, the Bluewaters island reflects Dubai's ability to continuously reinvent its urban landscape. Home to the iconic Ain Dubai and the Madame Tussauds wax museum, the island is another feather in the cap for the emirate.

8. UAE Mars Mission (Hope Probe)

The Hope Probe made history by reaching Mars, inspiring a generation of Arab youth and marking a scientific milestone for the region. Over 200 Emirati scientists and engineers were involved in the project that made UAE the first Arab country to reach Mars and the second country to successfully enter Mars's orbit on its first try after India.

9. Mohammed bin Rashid Global Initiatives (MBRGI)

One of the largest humanitarian and development networks in the region, MBRGI embodies Sheikh Mohammed's vision to improve the Arab world through humanitarian, developmental and community work. It comprises of four sectors that are essential for improving human life: combating poverty and disease, spreading knowledge, empowering communities, and entrepreneurship and innovation for the future.

10. Dubai Water Canal

The 3.2km-long manmade water channel extends from Dubai Creek in Old Dubai to Business Bay. Transforming the city's landscape, the canal project enhanced connectivity, lifestyle offerings and waterfront development.

11. Smart Police Stations

Operating 24/7 without human intervention, smart police stations showcased Dubai's commitment to innovation, efficiency and public safety.

12. Golden Visa Programme

The long-term residency scheme cemented Dubai's status as a global hub for talent, investors, entrepreneurs and creatives. Since its launch in 2019, it has been granted to several professions that are central to the emirate's growth

13. National Housing Projects

Large-scale housing initiatives underscored Sheikh Mohammed's focus on social stability and quality of life for Emirati families.

14. Mohammed bin Rashid Medical Research Institute

The MBRMI was launched at the height of the Covid pandemic with an initial investment of Dh300 million focused on equipping specialised researchers and funding scientific projects.

15. Expo 2020 Dubai

The first World Expo hosted in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region, Expo 2020 showcased Dubai's ability to unite the world around progress and collaboration.

16. Museum of the Future

An architectural and intellectual landmark, the museum embodies Dubai's vision of future-focused governance, technology and human potential. At the heart of the emirate's ambition for the future, the iconic building 'speaks Arabic' and its facade is a canvas for the poetry of Sheikh Mohammed.

17. Palm Jebel Ali

The revival of Palm Jebel Ali reaffirmed Dubai's confidence in long-term growth and its reputation for mega-scale urban development. In 2023, Sheikh Mohammed approved the master plan for the project in May 2023. Scheduled to be completed in 2028, it will be twice the size of Palm Jumeirah

18. Expansion of Al Maktoum International Airport

Set to become the world's largest airport, the expansion strengthens Dubai's role as a global aviation and logistics hub.

19. Dubai as a Startup Capital

Through regulatory reform, funding platforms and innovation hubs, Sheikh Mohammed helped turn Dubai into one of the world's most dynamic startup ecosystems.

20. A Leadership Defined by Action

Beyond projects and policies, Sheikh Mohammed's defining legacy remains his leadership style - bold, decisive and relentlessly future-oriented.