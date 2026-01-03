UAE Sees Sharp Rise In Women Applying For Visas, Almost Half Of Total Travellers In 2025

Visa applications by women have shot up in the UAE as an increasing number of women are travelling to the country. According to travel experts, this reflects a broader shift in global mobility trends.

“We're seeing a clear shift in travel trends among UAE residents, with more women applying for visas year after year,” said Anastasia Yanchenko, CEO of The Visa Services Agency.“In 2024, women made up 34.5 per cent of total visa applicants, but that figure jumped significantly to 45.5 per cent in 2025. The share of male applicants declined from 65.5 to 54.4 per cent over the same period.”

She added that the rise reflected women's growing financial independence, the UAE's strong safety standards, and access to greater global mobility.“For many women today - especially influencers, entrepreneurs, and content creators - travel goes beyond leisure,” she said.“It's a core part of their lifestyle, work, and personal growth.”

The UAE's tourism sector has been expanding rapidly, with the country expected to have hosted 27.6 million international visitors in 2025 - reflecting a 4.6 percent increase from the previous year.

Building careers in UAE

Beyond short-term visits, experts say a growing number of women are choosing to stay on and build long-term careers in the UAE.

According to Mohammed Safeer, General Manager of Smart Travels, this trend was also visible in the applications they receive for job openings.“An increasing number of applicants are women,” he said.“Many of them are moving to the UAE independently without families and are looking to either work here or set up their own businesses.”

His thoughts were echoed by Firose Khan, CEO of Arabian Business. "We have seen a marked increase in the number of women applying for visas,” he said.“Earlier, most of the single women coming to the UAE in search of jobs were mainly from the Asian countries. However, in recent times, we have seen women from across the globe choosing the UAE as the place where they come looking to start their careers."

Safe place to travel, grow

According to the experts, the safety and security of the country was one of the leading reasons why women chose to come to the UAE.“Safety is usually the top priority, especially for those traveling solo,” said Anastasia.“Many women are choosing thoughtfully curated trips that feel meaningful and enriching. Wellness and self-care travel is on the rise.”

Firose added that the changing attitudes of Gen Z was also a factor in bringing women to the UAE.“Most young women focus on their career and are ambitious to grow,” he said.“The UAE is the perfect place for that. They can work hard and secure their future here.”

Safeer pointed out that the UAE also offered an abundance of opportunities.“For women looking for a place to travel or set up their base, UAE is an ideal option,” he said.“There are so many different opportunities in terms of jobs or entrepreneurship. Most of the international companies have branches here. There is a very supportive environment for entrepreneurs, and the infrastructure is second to none.”