Dozens Missing After Migrant Boat Sinks Off Gambia

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Dozens of people are feared missing and at least seven have been confirmed dead after a wooden boat carrying about 200 migrants capsized off the coast of The Gambia during an attempted crossing to Europe, authorities and humanitarian officials said.

The vessel overturned in rough Atlantic waters shortly after leaving the West African coastline, according to preliminary accounts from survivors and local responders. Search and rescue teams have been deployed along the coastal stretch near where the boat was last sighted, though hopes of finding survivors are fading as time passes and sea conditions remain challenging.

Officials said the migrants on board included nationals from several West African countries, with some believed to have travelled from as far as the Sahel to reach the Gambian coast. Survivors described overcrowded conditions and a sudden shift in waves that destabilised the vessel, causing panic and leaving many unable to swim once it capsized.

Emergency services confirmed that bodies have been recovered along the shoreline, while others are thought to have been swept further out to sea. Local fishermen were among the first to respond, pulling several people from the water before handing them over to medical teams. Hospitals in the coastal region treated survivors for hypothermia, dehydration and injuries linked to the incident.

The tragedy underscores the continuing dangers faced by migrants attempting irregular sea crossings from West Africa towards Europe, a route that has seen renewed activity as controls tighten along parts of the Mediterranean. The Atlantic passage to the Canary Islands, in particular, is considered one of the world's deadliest migration routes due to strong currents, unpredictable weather and the use of poorly equipped boats.

International organisations tracking migration flows say departures from the West African coast have risen as economic hardship, political instability and climate pressures continue to displace communities. Failed harvests linked to erratic rainfall, limited job opportunities and insecurity in parts of the region have pushed many to seek livelihoods elsewhere, often relying on smuggling networks that promise safe passage but provide minimal safeguards.

Gambian authorities said investigations were under way to establish how the boat departed and whether organised smuggling groups were involved. Officials reiterated warnings against irregular migration and urged people to avoid dangerous sea journeys, stressing that such crossings frequently end in loss of life.

The government has also called for greater regional cooperation to address the drivers of migration and to disrupt trafficking networks operating along the coast. Law enforcement agencies across West Africa have increased patrols and surveillance, though the vast coastline and limited resources complicate enforcement efforts.

Humanitarian groups working with migrants say the incident reflects a broader pattern of risk-taking driven by desperation. Aid workers note that many migrants are aware of the dangers but feel they have few alternatives, particularly younger people facing unemployment and rising living costs. Survivors interviewed after similar incidents have often spoken of borrowing heavily or selling family assets to fund the journey, leaving them trapped in debt if they return home.

The European Union has expanded partnerships with West African countries to curb irregular migration, focusing on border management, returns and development assistance. Critics argue that while such measures may slow departures in the short term, they do little to address the structural factors pushing people to leave and may divert routes to even more perilous paths.

Local community leaders in coastal areas of The Gambia said the sinking had deeply affected residents, many of whom depend on fishing and tourism for their livelihoods. Several families are waiting anxiously for news of relatives who were believed to be on the boat, gathering near ports and beaches in hopes of information from rescue teams.

