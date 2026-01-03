Bitfinex Hacker Credits Trump Law For Early Release

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Ilya Lichtenstein, the convict at the centre of one of the largest bitcoin thefts in history, has walked free from federal custody ahead of his full sentence, publicly attributing his early release to the First Step Act, a criminal justice reform law enacted in 2018 under President Donald Trump. Lichtenstein's abrupt return to civilian life after serving about 14 months of a five-year term for laundering nearly 120,000 bitcoins stolen from the Bitfinex exchange has reignited debate over sentencing practices for high-profile financial crimes and the impact of U. S. prison reform policies.

Lichtenstein, 38, who was arrested in February 2022 alongside his wife, Heather Morgan, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering and admitted his role in the 2016 breach that saw 119,756 bitcoins siphoned from the Hong Kong-based cryptocurrency platform. The stolen assets, which were worth about $71m at the time of the hack, have appreciated dramatically in value, pushing their theoretical worth into the billions today.

Announcing his release on the social platform X, Lichtenstein said:“Thanks to President Trump's First Step Act, I have been released from prison early. I remain committed to making a positive impact in cybersecurity as soon as I can.” The message continued with acknowledgements to supporters and a determination to“prove [his detractors] wrong.” Morgan, who was sentenced to 18 months in prison for her role in the laundering, celebrated in her own social media post, calling her husband's homecoming the“best New Years present.”

The First Step Act, passed by a Republican-controlled Congress and signed into law by Trump, was designed to reduce recidivism and ease mandatory minimum sentences for certain federal offences by awarding sentence credits for good behaviour and participation in rehabilitative programmes. Legal analysts have noted that although the law was not specific to high-value financial crimes, its broad provisions have allowed federal inmates who meet eligibility criteria to seek early transition to supervised release or home confinement. Officials confirmed that Lichtenstein's time already served, combined with earned credits, qualified him for such a transition.

The Bitfinex case has long attracted attention within the cryptocurrency community and beyond, not least because of its scale and the unusual public profile of the defendants. Lichtenstein and Morgan were described by authorities as using a complex array of shell companies and darknet transactions to obscure the origins of the stolen funds, moving them incrementally to avoid detection. Federal law enforcement recovered approximately 94,000 of the stolen bitcoins, leaving tens of thousands still missing.

Critics of the early release argue that allowing a figure responsible for such a significant breach of financial and cyber-security norms to rejoin society ahead of schedule undermines deterrence and could embolden similar criminal activity.“There's a public interest in ensuring that consequences for major financial crimes reflect their scale and societal impact,” said a former federal prosecutor, highlighting that the value of the stolen assets at current market prices far exceeds typical losses in many large-scale fraud cases. Others counter that the First Step Act's emphasis on rehabilitation and reintegration is particularly relevant in cybercrime cases, where technical expertise can be redirected towards strengthening defences and aiding investigations.

Market reaction has been mixed. Some institutional crypto traders expressed concern that the perception of lenient enforcement could weaken compliance incentives, especially as regulators globally push for tighter oversight of digital asset markets. Conversely, advocates for sentencing reform welcomed the development as an example of the law's intended purpose: enabling offenders to return to productive roles after demonstrating behavioural reform.“If we want to reduce recidivism, then structured pathways back to society are crucial,” said a sentencing reform advocate, noting that the debate over how to balance accountability with reintegration is intensifying.

Lichtenstein's early release comes as U. S. authorities continue to pursue legal actions against other figures linked to cryptocurrency platforms and trading venues, signalling that enforcement remains a priority despite the discourse around reform-induced leniency. Prosecutors have indicated efforts to repurpose information obtained from the Bitfinex investigation to support broader crypto-crime prosecutions, underscoring the interconnected nature of cyber and financial law enforcement.

