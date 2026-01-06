UDST Launches Three New Academic Programmes

MENAFN - Gulf Times) University of Doha for Science and Technology ( UDST) has announced the launch of three new academic programmes for Fall 2026, namely, Master of Science in Midwifery, Executive Master of Health Administration, and Diploma in Animal Health and Veterinary Science.

The new programmes have been developed in alignment with national priorities and international standards with a focus on hands-on learning, applied research, and professional training. Admissions for all three programmes will open this January for the 2026–2027 academic year through the University's website:.

Executive Master of Health Administration (EMHA) offered at the College of Business is designed to strengthen Qatar's health-system leadership capacity.

EMHA prepares emerging and mid-career professionals to drive operational excellence across the healthcare sector. Purpose-built for immediate impact, the programme develops leaders capable of improving quality, optimising financial performance, and advancing digital transformation to deliver measurable results for patients, providers, and payers.

Applied and industry-focused, the EMHA is built around real-world projects in collaboration with health-sector partners and is fully aligned with national priorities to enhance high-quality, sustainable healthcare services. Graduates will be equipped to lead change, manage complex organisations, and elevate performance across the sector and beyond.

Master of Science in Midwifery (MSc Midwifery) at the College of Health Sciences is designed as Qatar's first graduate programme in midwifery. It provides an advanced pathway for registered nurses seeking to transition into professional midwifery practice. The programme is competency-based and practice-focused, integrating robust clinical training and high-fidelity simulation to build expertise in maternal, neonatal, and family-centred care.

Developed in collaboration with key health-sector partners and aligned with international standards, it directly responds to Qatar's growing need for highly skilled midwives. Graduates will be prepared to lead innovation, enhance quality of care, and advance women's health across the national healthcare system.

Diploma in Animal Health and Veterinary Science offered at the College of Health Sciences aims to strengthen national capacity in animal health. This applied two-year diploma provides comprehensive training in animal care, disease prevention, diagnostics, and husbandry. This programme was developed in response to national priorities identified by the Ministry of Municipality and graduates will be equipped with the practical and technical skills needed to support veterinary services and public-health protection, contributing directly to Qatar's One-Health agenda and advancing the country's long-term animal-health objectives.

Dr Salem Al-Naemi, president of UDST, said:“Expanding our academic portfolio with these programmes reflects UDST's role in anticipating future skills needs and translating national priorities into high-impact educational pathways. By focusing on developing leaders and building skills, we are investing in areas that have strategic significance for the country and lead towards its sustainable development.”

UDST now offers close to 80 programmes that are under five different colleges which include: Engineering and Technology, Business, Computing and Information Technology, Health Sciences and General Education.

