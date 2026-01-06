Advantage Pigeons At Marmi 2026

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Competitions in Group Four of the Haddad Al-Tahaddi Championship were held Monday as part of the 17th Qatar International Falcons and Hunting Festival (Marmi 2026), with homing pigeons prevailing after all falcons failed to make a catch.

None of the Peregrine falcons succeeded in catching the pigeons, which returned safely to their lofts in the Umm Ebairiya

Shawi al-Kaabi, chairman of the Haddad Al-Tahaddi Committee, explained that in Group Four, none of the falconers succeeded in making a catch, giving the advantage to Abdullah Fakhro's pigeon after two previous rounds in which the falcons had managed to secure victories. As a result, the number of winners in the championship and those qualifying for the final has now reached eight

Al-Kaabi said the performance of the falcons was good, delivering appropriate competition and maneuvering, but luck was not on their side in this round. He noted that the falconers showed apparent readiness and the fitness of the falcons was

Al-Talaa Championship competitions for Groups 16–20 were also held Monday. The committee concluded the competitions for three groups (16, 17, and 18), resulting in the qualification of two falconers from Team Barzan in Groups 16 and 18, while no one qualified from Group

However, Al-Talaa Championship Committee decided to postpone the competitions of Groups 19 and 20 due to increased wind speed.

Ali bin Ayyash al-Mansouri, chairman of Al-Talaa Committee at the Marmi Festival, said that the decision to postpone the two groups came after careful monitoring of weather conditions at the competition field, as wind speeds intensified after the completion of the first three groups, which had competed under ideal conditions with clear

Al-Mansouri stressed that the committee is keen on ensuring the safety of participants, in addition to providing equal and fair opportunities for everyone, guaranteeing that competitions are held under fair and suitable conditions for all, whether in the Al-Talaa Championship or the Haddad Al-Tahaddi

He noted that Tuesday morning will witness the qualifying rounds of five groups in Al-Talaa Championship (Groups 21–25), with continuous monitoring of weather conditions to ensure the safety of all

The festival witnessed a notable public turnout, especially from foreign visitors interested in falconry heritage.

