Chinese BYD Topples Tesla to Lead Global EV Market
(MENAFN) Chinese automotive giant BYD surpassed American rival Tesla on Friday to claim the title of world's leading electric vehicle seller for the 2025 calendar year.
BYD moved 2.26 million fully electric vehicles throughout 2025, representing a 28% surge compared to the previous year, the company announced Thursday in an official statement.
By contrast, Tesla reported delivering 1.64 million cars during the same period, aligning with the company's internal projection of 1.6 million vehicles.
The yearly figure represents Tesla's second straight year of declining sales, dropping 8.6% from 2024 totals.
Fourth-quarter 2025 deliveries fell nearly 16% below the 495,570 units Elon Musk's electric vehicle enterprise achieved in Q4 2024.
Manufacturing output at Tesla also contracted by 6.7% year-over-year, totaling 1.65 million vehicles produced.
Tesla experienced a share price plunge during the opening quarter of 2025 as the company grappled with intensifying competition—especially from Chinese EV producers—alongside reputational damage stemming from Musk's incendiary political rhetoric.
