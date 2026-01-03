Government Extends The Last Date For Submitting New Applications Under PLI Scheme For Textiles Up To 31St March 2026

403
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 02 January 2026, Delhi: The Government of India has decided to extend the deadline for submission of fresh applications under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Textiles up to 31st March 2026.
The extension follows the significant response received since the application portal has been re-opened in August 2025, with proposals being submitted by textile companies across priority areas including Man-Made Fibre (MMF) Apparel, MMF Fabrics, and Technical Textiles.
The decision underscores the growing investor confidence in India's textile sector and aims to facilitate wider participation by offering additional time to eligible applicants. The application portal will remain open till 31.03.2026.
