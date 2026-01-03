KP Govt Steps In After Bannu Athlete Injured At Schools Games

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

An unfortunate incident occurred during the high jump competition of the Schools Games held in Peshawar under the supervision of the Education Department, in which a player belonging to Bannu was injured. Adviser to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sports, Taj Muhammad Tarand, took immediate notice of the incident.

The Adviser contacted the injured player's brother, expressed deep sorrow over the incident, and conveyed his best wishes for the player's speedy recovery.

He made it clear that all medical expenses of the injured player will be borne by the provincial government, and that the player will be provided with all possible and the best medical facilities.

Taj Muhammad Tarand stated that the provincial government gives top priority to the safety, welfare, and security of athletes.

He emphasized that in the event of any unfortunate incident, the affected player will not be left alone, and the government will fulfill its responsibility by extending full support.

He further added that a formal inquiry into the incident will be conducted, and if any negligence or lapse in arrangements is proven, strict legal action will be taken against those responsible to ensure that such incidents are prevented in the future.