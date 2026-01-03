Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Deadly Swiss Bar Fire 'I Managed To Get Out': Survivor Describes Escape


2026-01-03 02:00:26
A survivor of the deadly Le Constellation Bar fire in Switzerland recounted a miraculous escape, shielding himself with a table and breaking a window to flee the flames. The tragic incident on January 1 claimed 40 lives and injured around 100, with investigations pointing to fountain candles near the wooden ceiling as a possible cause. Mourners gathered in Crans-Montana to pay their respects to the victims.

