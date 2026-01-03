Deadly Swiss Bar Fire 'I Managed To Get Out': Survivor Describes Escape

A survivor of the deadly Le Constellation Bar fire in Switzerland recounted a miraculous escape, shielding himself with a table and breaking a window to flee the flames. The tragic incident on January 1 claimed 40 lives and injured around 100, with investigations pointing to fountain candles near the wooden ceiling as a possible cause. Mourners gathered in Crans-Montana to pay their respects to the victims.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.