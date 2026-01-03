Turn Comics Into Wall Art: 5 Best Comic Book Wall Mounts Every Collector Needs

Image source: Amazon

A picture frame is a wall mount that displays something that we are proud of. It does not always have to be pictures of loved ones, either. Some people put pictures of cars or celebrities, who are strangers, on a wall prominently for others to see. If that can be seen as normal, then why can't the best comic book wall mounts be seen the same way?

Best Comic Book Wall Mounts

A comic book wall mount is like a picture frame and a mountable slab in one. Comic book fans place their favorite comics on comic book wall mounts for pride, exhibition, and as conversation pieces. You can put valuable or sentimental comics in a comic book wall mount.

This is one of my most sacred comic books, Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars #1, from May 1984. It's my personal copy signed by the original writer, and legendary comic book creator, the late Jim Shooter. This comic will inspire 2027's Avengers: Secret Wars.

Art by Mike Zeck. (This is my personal copy of Secret Wars #1. Writer Jim Shooter personally signed it for me when I was a teenager.)

I met Jim Shooter when I was a teenager in the early 1990s. I was writing for a teen publication called New Youth Connections. One of my editors got me a chance to meet and interview him.

The current collectibles market value of this comic in great condition is about $300. This is a comic book I would proudly put on the best comic book wall mounts.

Now, here are five of the best comic book wall mounts on Amazon.

1. CollectorMount Comic Mount

This is an adjustable double-edge mount comic book wall mount. It features a mount on the top and bottom. You can extend or shorten the mounts to accommodate comic books from any age. This wall mount is made of durable and translucent plastic.

Here are the adjustable dimensions of the wall mount: 1.88′′D x 3′′ W x 8.5′′H. You can even use these mounts to display vinyl albums, too.

After installing them, it will look like your comic book wall mounts are floating on the wall.

Buy one now on Amazon for $9.

2. X-FLOAT Clear Floating Shelves (6-Pack)

These floating shelf mounts feature six mini floating ledges that you screw into a wall yourself. Here are the product' s="" dimensions:="" 1.25′′D="" x="" 3′′="" W="" x="" 1.8′′H.="" This="" product="" is="" installation-friendly,="" so="" anyone="" can="" install="" />

There are three-inch ledges with an inch of depth space on these comic book wall mounts. So, you can place your comic books at a backward angle to rest on a wall. Each ledge, or mini floating shelf, has two holes for easier installation.

X-FLOAT's floating mini shelves are made of translucent and durable acrylic. This product is optimal for displaying slabbed comic books.

Get it at Amazon for $19.99.

3. Hello LLamas (20 Mounts For 10 Comic Book Slabs)

These are rectangular comic book wall mounts that you must install yourself. This product is for the explicit exhibition of comic books in slabs. The mounts are made of durable plastic and will securely and safely display your comics.

This product comes with simple instructions that anyone can follow.

Here are the dimensions of the display mounts: 5′′D x 5′′ W x 3′′H.

Buy it now at Amazon for $35.98.

4. WKG BRANDS Comic Book Frame (2-Pack)

WKG Brands manufactures elegant-looking picture frames to house comic books. The product's cover and frame are made of UV-resistant polycarbonate. The manufacturer states that the UV protection deflects 98% of UV light. The best comic book wall mounts protect your comic books from the sun's harmful rays. UV rays degrade comic book paper.

The backing of the frame is made of an acid-free mat board. Placing your comic book in this comic book frame and mounting it on your wall will create an eye-catching and multi-colored aesthetic.

Here are the product's dimensions: 10.04′′L x 14.37′′ W.

This product comes with sawtooth hangers on the back for user-friendly installation.

Get this two-pack for $21 at Amazon.

5. Memory Keeper Comic Book Frame (2-Pack)

This is another elegant wall-mount display for comic books from the manufacturer Memory Keeper.

Here are the dimensions of the comic book frame: 13.12′′L x 9.12′′ W.

The black frame is made of durable plastic with a transparent polycarbonate glass cover. The glass cover is UV-resistant and protects the comic from sunlight. The backing mat is white.

This product has fold-out tabs on the back that allow you to place this comic book frame on a table or shelf. Hardware is also included for easy mounting on a wall.

You can get this 2-pack product for $21.99 at Amazon.

Do You Need the Best Comic Book Wall Mounts?

A dirty secret in the comic book world is that you usually can't even touch the most valuable collectibles you own. Touching collectible comics destroys them aesthetically as well as their market value. Still, there is no fun in hiding valuable items. Comic book wall mounts are the best and safest way to display valuable comics.

After all, while you may have dozens, hundreds, or thousands of comic books, you only have limited wall space to mount a few comic books. Use such wall mounts to rotate your favorite comics on display.

Comic book wall mounts require installation and consistent maintenance, since they gather dust. Also, you should only mount slabbed comic books on the best comic book wall mounts. Only buy them if you need them and if you can handle the maintenance.

