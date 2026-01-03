403
Türkiye Sets Economic Priorities for 2026
(MENAFN) The Turkish economy is entering 2026 with updates on exports, inflation, and the measures planned for its disinflation process, alongside initiatives aimed at sustaining growth throughout the year.
Türkiye has identified sustainable growth and disinflation as its primary economic objectives for the new year. Additionally, the nation is concentrating on organizing international trade events in 2026.
Inflation in the country was recorded at 64-65% at the conclusion of 2022 and 2023, before declining to 44.4% by the end of 2024.
Meanwhile, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) dropped to 31.07% in November 2025, marking its lowest level in the past four years.
The statistical authority, TurkStat, is scheduled to release the December inflation figure on January 5.
Türkiye’s Medium-Term Program (MTP) for 2026-28 projects that the inflation rate will average 28.5% in 2025 and decrease to roughly 16% in 2026.
Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek emphasized that “more supportive global financial conditions, moderate commodity prices, tight monetary and fiscal policy, enhanced financial stability, and accelerating improvements in expectations will propel the disinflation process further.”
