Türkiye's Steel Output, Exports Show Growth
(MENAFN) Türkiye's crude steel production climbed to 3.3 million tons in November, marking a 10% rise compared to the same month last year, according to the Turkish Steel Producers Association, which announced the figures on Wednesday.
During the January-November period, steel production also saw a 2% increase, reaching 34.6 million tons.
Consumption of finished steel products amounted to 3.7 million tons in November, reflecting a modest 0.5% increase compared to November 2024. Over the first eleven months of the year, finished product consumption grew by 2.4%, totaling 35.9 million tons.
Steel product exports experienced notable growth as well. In November, exports rose by 22.2% in volume compared to the same month of 2024, reaching 1.2 million tons, and increased by 9.8% in value, reaching $774.8 million. For the January-November period, steel product exports advanced by 13.3% to 13.7 million tons and by 4.5% in value to $9.3 billion.
The export-to-import ratio also improved, climbing from 74.1% during the January-November period of last year to 76.8% in the same period this year.
