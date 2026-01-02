403
Poland Sets Sights on Rapid Growth in 2026
(MENAFN) Poland’s head of government announced that 2026 would be a "year of Polish acceleration," promising sweeping national changes that include forming "the strongest army in Europe," increasing spending on transport and development projects, and adopting a firmer approach toward law enforcement, according to domestic outlets.
During his New Year’s speech, Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that his administration plans to fast-track the expansion of the armed forces, roll out large-scale infrastructure initiatives, and press ahead with what he described as the "repolonization" and restoration of strategic sectors such as defense manufacturing. The announcement was highlighted by a news agency on Thursday.
Emphasizing the pace of change, Tusk declared, "We will accelerate construction of the strongest army in Europe. We will accelerate major infrastructure investments. This will be a year of rapid conquest of the Baltic Sea," underscoring ambitions tied to security and regional influence.
He further revealed intentions to enforce a stringent "Polish first" policy when awarding public contracts, prioritizing domestic firms and resources.
Addressing public safety, the prime minister vowed tougher action against illegal activity, asserting that the state would "tighten the screws" on offenders "of all kinds," ranging from narcotics traffickers to dishonest officials and individuals he labeled as pro-Russian militants.
Warning of zero tolerance, Tusk said, "Anyone, without exception, who breaks the law will bitterly regret it in the coming year," while adding that the nation would become "an oasis of security.”"
Looking back on 2025, he characterized the previous year as a decisive moment for Poland, noting that despite worldwide uncertainty, it marked a significant shift in the country’s trajectory.
