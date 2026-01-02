UAE Eateries Phase Out Prohibited Items As Single-Use Plastic Ban Comes Into Force

With the second phase of the UAE's single-use plastic ban starting on January 1, 2026, some restaurants and cafeterias have already stopped using prohibited items. A few eateries said they phased out plastic items even before enforcement began.

Some cafeterias told Khaleej Times that they stopped ordering single-use plastic items as early as November 2025, after running down existing stock.

“We knew the ban was coming and didn't want to be stuck with unusable inventory,” a staff member from Sooq Al Shay cafeteria.“Once our foam cups, plastic forks, spoons and straws were finished, we simply didn't reorder them.”

Since then, the cafeteria has shifted to paper cups, wooden cutlery and reusable serving options, particularly for dine-in customers. For takeaways, the outlet now uses alternative containers that comply with the new regulations.

“There was some adjustment in the beginning, especially with costs,” Sharique khan Al Faizeen cafeteria in Sharjah.“But customers have accepted it. Many of them actually appreciate that we have stopped plastic use early.”

The cafeteria added that making the transition in advance gave staff enough time to adapt operations, train employees and test suppliers without pressure.

In Sharjah, a similar shift is already visible at Desi Biryani, where management says plastic has largely been phased out from daily operations.

For delivery orders, the restaurant now serves biryani and other dishes in food-grade boxes, replacing plastic containers that were once standard in the takeaway business. The outlet has also stopped using plastic carry bags, opting instead for sturdier alternatives that meet the upcoming rules.

“We knew plastic bags and food containers would not be allowed from 2026, so we decided to move early,” said the delivery agent from the restaurant.“Now everything goes out in boxes, and customers pick up without plastic bags.”

The restaurant said the transition was smoother than expected, particularly because suppliers had already begun offering alternatives as demand for plastic declined across the market.

Customers also appear to be adjusting quickly. Some residents who regularly order food told Khaleej Times they no longer get plastic cutlery or bags when ordering food.

“It's becoming normal now. I have been noticing for the last few days that cutlery is not been given by the restaurant," said Syed Aamer, a Sharjah resident.

He enquired with the restaurant and learnt about the ban. "If food comes in boxes without plastic bags, it doesn't feel strange anymore.”

In 2022, the UAE government implemented the Ministerial Decision No. 380 to reduce pollution created by single use products, and at the same time a decree that was set to drive sustainability and circularity.

Following this, an executive council resolution was issued by Dubai Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to regulate the use of single-use products in the emirate.