5 Doctors Have Now Been Charged In Connection With The Death Of A Patient At A Hospital In La Chorrera -
During the multiple requests hearing, the judge ordered, as a precautionary measure, the suspension of the position for the two doctors and also legalized their arrest, after the Prosecutor's Office presented the necessary elements of conviction for these requests to be admitted. This case is related to an incident of medical negligence against a young woman who was confined to the Chorrera hospital from April 17 to 22, 2021, with fever and headaches, and who subsequently died.
