5 Doctors Have Now Been Charged In Connection With The Death Of A Patient At A Hospital In La Chorrera

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama)Two new doctors were charged with manslaughter for their alleged involvement in the negligent death of a young woman who was hospitalized at the Nicolás A. Solano Hospital in La Chorrera in April 2021, suffering from fever and headaches. These two new doctors join three others who were also charged in this same case last December, at the request of the Crimes Against Life and Personal Integrity Section of the Regional Prosecutor's Office of Panama West.

During the multiple requests hearing, the judge ordered, as a precautionary measure, the suspension of the position for the two doctors and also legalized their arrest, after the Prosecutor's Office presented the necessary elements of conviction for these requests to be admitted. This case is related to an incident of medical negligence against a young woman who was confined to the Chorrera hospital from April 17 to 22, 2021, with fever and headaches, and who subsequently died.