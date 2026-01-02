Kyrgyzstan Boosts Investment In Cultural Education Sector
He made this statement at a plenary session of the Jogorku Kenesh (parliament).
According to him, 990 million som ($11.3 million) has been allocated for the construction of a new academic building at the Kyrgyz State University of Culture and Arts B. Beishenalieva, while 750 million som ($8.6 million) has been directed to the construction of an academic building at the M. Kurenkeyev Music College.
Kasymaliev also reported plans to build a 3,200-seat philharmonic hall and a modern museum in the city of Manas. Similar projects aimed at developing cultural infrastructure are being implemented in other regions of the country as well.
Furthermore, he said that Kyrgyzstan's national drink, maksym, was included in UNESCO's List of Intangible Cultural Heritage on December 10, 2025, calling the decision a significant achievement for the country.
Previously, the chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and the head of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan articulated that the nation's GDP per capita is anticipated to attain $2,800 by 2025, underscoring Kyrgyzstan's steadfast dedication to sustainable economic advancement.
