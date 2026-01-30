New AI-Powered Classifieds Platform Shoofi Gains Early Traction In The UAE And GCC

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Unlike traditional platforms where AI is applied selectively, Shoofi embeds AI across the full lifecycle of a transaction

A new player is gaining momentum in the UAE market. Shoofi, an AI-powered platform for classified listings, is attracting early attention by introducing a transaction-driven approach focused on real deal execution. Designed to move beyond static listings, the platform prioritises trust, communication, and efficiency.

Across the GCC, demand for secondary goods and services continues to grow, supported by high smartphone penetration and a mobile-first population. At the same time, the market remains fragmented. Language barriers, inconsistent content quality, low trust, and limited monetisation beyond advertising continue to prevent listings from converting into completed transactions. Shoofi enters the market with a model aimed at addressing these structural gaps.

Unlike traditional platforms where AI is applied selectively, Shoofi embeds AI across the full lifecycle of a transaction. The platform automates ad creation from photos and minimal user input, identifies categories and attributes, suggests pricing and tags, and structures listings into standardised formats. AI also manages content moderation, duplicate detection, and behavioural-level anti-fraud logic.

These AI-powered capabilities allow users to publish and discover listings faster, while reducing noise and low-quality content. From a platform perspective, this allows Shoofi to scale efficiently as usage grows across different user groups and categories.

Designed for a multicultural market

Language fragmentation remains one of the biggest barriers to successful transactions across the GCC. In markets such as the UAE, where the majority of users are expatriates, buyers and sellers often operate in different languages, creating friction that prevents deals from closing.

Shoofi addresses this challenge by embedding AI-powered translation directly into listings and in-app communication. Content and messages are automatically adapted to the language of the recipient, allowing users to interact naturally without loss of meaning or context. Sellers do not need to create multiple versions of an ad, while buyers receive information in a language they understand.

Beyond translation, the platform is developing additional AI-driven tools to improve deal-related communication.

Since its launch, Shoofi has attracted more than 15,000 users, with buyers and sellers already using the platform for everyday transactions across key categories. By prioritising deal completion over listing volume, Shoofi aligns incentives across users and focuses visibility on listings with a higher likelihood of success.

AI-powered recommendations adapt to user behaviour and preferences, while a proprietary ranking model balances freshness, relevance, content quality, and seller trust. This creates a more predictable and transparent user experience, supporting engagement, retention, and repeat usage.

Trust is treated as a core product layer within Shoofi. Seller ratings, verified deal confirmations, and behavioural signals directly influence listing visibility and performance. By making trust measurable and actionable, the platform reduces fraud risk and encourages repeat transactions.

This trust framework also lays the groundwork for transaction-based monetisation.

Expanding the commercial model

Shoofi is preparing the rollout of Shoofi Pay, an escrow-based payment solution integrated directly into the transaction flow. Payments are released only after deal conditions are confirmed, positioning Shoofi as a guarantor of transaction integrity while enabling commission-based revenue.

In parallel, the platform is developing monetisation tools for SMBs and professional sellers, including storefronts, catalogues, analytics, and structured pricing models. These tools are designed to reduce friction in negotiations and improve conversion from inquiry to completed deal.

Shoofi is being built as a pan-regional platform for the GCC, combining a single technology stack with deep localisation and multicultural design. Rather than competing on listing price, the platform focuses on transaction quality, trust, and execution efficiency.

For the market, Shoofi represents a shift from classifieds as static media inventory to classifieds as transactional infrastructure. For investors, it signals a scalable model designed for regional expansion, diversified revenue streams, and long-term leadership across the GCC.

