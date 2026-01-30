India's Gifts To US Leaders: State Dept Releases List Of Presents From PM Modi, Rajnath Singh, Others-Details

MENAFN - Live Mint) The U.S. State Department has published a list of gifts given to American leaders, including former President Joe Biden, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Indian government officials, PTI reported.

The compilation was released by the Office of the Chief of Protocol, which provided a detailed record of“gifts received from foreign government sources.”

According to the Office of the Chief of Protocol, the Department of State has submitted a full listing of statements filed by federal employees during the 2024 calendar year, as required by law, documenting gifts received from foreign governments.

The compilation includes reports of both tangible gifts and gifts of travel or travel expenses of more than minimal value...For calendar year 2024 (January 1, 2024 through December 31, 2024), minimal value is USD 480.00," it said.

The list includes a“Wood Chest, Scarf, Saffron with Jar, Wood Box for Tea” gifted by Modi to Biden on September 10, 2023 with an estimated value of USD 562.

The chest, scarf, jar, and box were transferred to the US National Archives (NARA) while the perishable items - saffron and tea were "disposed of pursuant” to United States Secret Service policies, it said.

Biden had travelled to New Delhi in September 2023 for the G20 Leaders' Summit hosted by India.

On July 16, 2024, Modi presented Biden with a“Sterling Silver Metal Train Set” valued at approximately USD 7,750. This gift has since been transferred to the National Archives.

Another entry notes that former First Lady Jill Biden received a“Pashmina Shawl” from PM Modi on October 21, 2024. The shawl, estimated to be worth USD 2,969, was also transferred to the National Archives.

A listing mentions a gift from National Security Advisor Ajit Doval to then Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs Jacob Sullivan.

"Kashmir Pashmina Scarf with Box. Rec'd-8/23/2024. Est. Value-USD 599.00. Disposition-Transferred to GSA,” the records state, PTI reported.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris received a“Lord Krishna Raas Leela Silver Box” on October 18, 2024 from Modi.

The estimated value of the gift is $1,330 and it was transferred to NARA. Harris' husband and former Second Gentleman of the United States Douglas Emhoff received cufflinks from Modi on October 18, 2024 estimated at $585.65. They were also transferred to the National Archives.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh gifted a“Shiva Nataraja Bronze Statue” to then Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin.“Rec'd-11/24/2022. Est. Value-USD 3,700.00. Disposition-Pending Transfer to GSA,” it said.

Under a section titled“Circumstances justifying acceptance” of the gifts, the report states that“Non-acceptance would cause embarrassment to donor and US.”

(With inputs from PTI)