Dubai Police Warn Residents Of Fake Employment Agencies

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The authority urged residents to verify the legitimacy of service providers before sharing personal information or making payments

Dubai Police on Friday (January 30) warned residents against fake employment agencies, urging the public to stay cautious of unreliable advertisements and accounts circulating on social media.

Authorities cautioned that some job-related ads online may be misleading or fraudulent, advising residents to verify the credibility of recruitment offices before making contact.

The warning forms part of the ongoing #BewareOfFraud campaign, which aims to raise public awareness about evolving online scam tactics. Police urged residents to verify the legitimacy of service providers before sharing personal information or making payments.

The advisory comes amid a series of recent alerts issued by Dubai Police. Earlier this month, authorities warned against fraudulent recruitment advertisements circulating on social media platforms, urging the public to rely only on licensed agencies, particularly when hiring domestic workers.

The Anti-Fraud Centre at Dubai Police said scammers have been posing as recruitment and placement service providers, falsely claiming to arrange domestic workers and auxiliary staff in order to illegally obtain money from victims.

In a separate warning issued on January 4, Dubai Police also cautioned residents about a rise in work visa scams, where fraudsters offer employment and visa sponsorships with no legal basis.

Police also encouraged residents who encounter suspicious job offers or believe they have been targeted by scammers to report incidents through official channels, including the Dubai Police Smart App, the eCrime platform, or by calling 901 for non-emergency cases.



