Youtube Automation Business Model: New Faceless Channel Automation Giveaway Helps Creators Generate Youtube Drafts In Under 10 Minutes

MENAFN - GetNews) "A clean, modern promotional graphic for the“Faceless Channel Challenge” showing a three-step workflow: Quickstart PDF download, private automation reveal, and referral rewards to unlock advanced YouTube automation tools. Visual elements include a YouTube-style play icon, simple automation nodes connected by lines, a checklist badge, and a Shorts-style vertical video icon, representing an automated faceless YouTube channel workflow."The Faceless Channel Automation is a free giveaway that helps creators start the YouTube automation business model with a simple Quickstart PDF and a private automation system. Participants can generate their first YouTube drafts fast, then unlock advanced workflows like an AI Shorts generator promoter automation

Online creator and automation-focused marketer Benjamin Hübner announced the launch of his 30 Days Youtube Shorts Automation System, a free giveaway designed to help creators build an automated faceless YouTube channel workflow using repeatable steps and simple automation connections.

The Faceless Channel Automation is built for creators exploring YouTube automation who want a practical“do this next” setup instead of theory. Participants receive a Quickstart PDF, access to a private automation reveal, and optional referral-based rewards that unlock additional automation tools for Shorts and content repurposing.

“Most people don't struggle because they lack ideas - they struggle because they don't have a system,” said Benjamin Hübner.“This is designed to get creators moving fast, with a workflow that produces drafts quickly and can be scaled into a full YouTube automation business model over time.”

Referral rewards to unlock advanced automation

Participants can earn points through shares, referrals, and channel engagement actions to unlock additional resources, including:

Faceless Channel Setup & Safety Checklist +“Top 25 Faceless Channel Niches”

YT → YT Shorts Promoter Automation: turns an existing YouTube video into multiple Shorts designed to promote the main video (an AI-driven Shorts workflow)

Blog-to-Video Engine: turns blog posts into short or long-form videos, generates assets (including thumbnail creation), and distributes to YouTube

Hands-Free Channel Automation: ongoing topic ideation based on trends and news, designed for“news-style” content workflows (review and schedule weekly).

There is also a option to purchase the channel automation suite for a very low price, starting at 17.00 USD!

Availability

This Free Youtube automation system is available now for a limited time at

About Benjamin Hübner

Benjamin Hübner is an online entrepreneur and automation-first marketer who builds practical systems for creators, affiliates, and digital business owners. His work focuses on simplifying content operations and helping creators build repeatable publishing workflows.

Video Link: