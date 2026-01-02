Delhi Assembly Winter Session To Begin On January 5: What To Expect?

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Delhi legislative assembly will hold a winter session between January 5 (Monday) and January 8. According to the Delhi legislative assembly Secretariat, the fourth session of the eighth legislative assembly will begin at 11 am. Subsequent sittings will start at 2 pm.

What to expect?

The winter session of the Delhi Assembly will formally commence on January 5 with the address of the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Vinai Kumar Saxena, at 11 am, following which the regular sitting of the House will begin.

The Winter Session is scheduled to run until January 8, with sittings on the opening day starting in the morning and subsequent sittings beginning at 2 pm.

According to news agency ANI, the issues of development delivery, administrative efficiency and financial discipline are likely to dominate proceedings.

With limited time and heightened expectations, the Winter Session is poised to be a concentrated exercise in legislative scrutiny rather than an extended debate, the report added.

Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Vijender Gupta, has underlined the importance of constructive engagement during the Winter Session, noting that legislative scrutiny and meaningful debate are central to strengthening democratic governance.

Emphasising discipline, preparedness and adherence to procedure, the Speaker expressed hope that the House would use the sittings effectively to raise issues of public importance, seek clarity from the government and contribute to informed decision-making in the interest of the people of Delhi.

Special Mentions under Rule 280 are also likely to play an important role during the session.

With strict limits on both number and length, these interventions are expected to be used as precision tools to highlight governance gaps and pressing public issues. The choice of matters raised is likely to signal legislative priorities for the year ahead.

A key feature of the session will be the emphasis on Question Hour, scheduled on three consecutive days.

Several major service-delivery departments, including health, education, power, water, transport, finance and urban development, will be taken up for questioning, creating space for legislators to raise governance concerns and seek time-bound responses from the government

Resolution on 'Phansi Ghar' likely

The Business Advisory Committee of the Delhi Assembly on Friday adopted a resolution on the authenticity of 'Phansi Ghar', which will be placed before the House during the Winter Session commencing January 5, sources told PTI.

The 'Phansi Ghar' (execution room) row is a dispute between the AAP and the BJP over a renovated section in the Delhi Assembly, which the AAP claims to be a British-era gallows chamber, while the BJP claims it was a tiffin room.

The Committee of Privileges earlier examined the matter and called former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his then-deputy Manish Sisodia, ex-Assembly speaker Ram Niwas Goel and his then-deputy Rakhi Birla to present their version on the matter.

However, the panel noted during the inquiry that despite being given two opportunities, the four leaders failed to appear before it.

The matter was subsequently taken up by the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) to determine the procedural course for its consideration by the House, a source was quoted as saying.

The BAC on Friday adopted a resolution, which shall be laid before the House during the Winter Session scheduled to be held from January 5 to January 8, the source added.

(With inputs from agencies)