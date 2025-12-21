403
Lebanon nears completion of first phase of weapons control plan
(MENAFN) Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam on Saturday announced that the first phase of the army’s plan to place all weapons under state control south of the Litani River is “days away from completion,” signaling readiness to proceed to the next phase, according to official statements.
Salam made the remarks during a meeting in Beirut with Simon Karam, head of Lebanon’s delegation to the ceasefire monitoring committee with Israel, who updated him on the latest developments and outcomes of the committee’s recent session.
“The first phase of the plan to confine weapons south of the Litani River is just days away from completion,” he said, adding that Lebanon “is ready to move to the second phase, meaning north of the Litani River, based on the plan prepared by the Lebanese army upon instructions from the government.”
The prime minister emphasized the importance of providing full support to the Lebanese army so it can “fully carry out its national responsibilities.”
The announcement follows a meeting on Friday in the southern town of Naqoura involving Lebanese, Israeli, and US officials aimed at preventing renewed conflict between Israel and Hezbollah. This marked the second such session in two weeks amid rising tensions over repeated Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah, which has been in effect since November 2024.
In August, Lebanon’s government approved a plan to place all weapons, including those held by Hezbollah, under state authority. The army then drafted a five-phase implementation plan in September, though no specific timeline was initially set. The first phase requires the removal of Hezbollah weapons from south of the Litani River by the end of the year, but Hezbollah has repeatedly opposed disarmament, demanding Israel withdraw from all Lebanese territory first.
The ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon followed over a year of cross-border attacks during the Gaza conflict, which resulted in more than 4,000 deaths and 17,000 injuries. Under the agreement, Israeli forces were expected to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon in January, but they continue to maintain a presence at five border outposts.
