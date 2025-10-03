Uzbekneftegaz, Kazmunaygas Strengthen Collaboration On Geology And Petrochemicals

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Askhat Khassenov, Chairman of the Management Board of KazMunayGas, held a meeting with Bahodirjon Sidikov, Chairman of the Management Board of Uzbekneftegaz, in Astana to discuss prospects for cooperation in geological exploration, Trend reports.

The sides reviewed potential projects on promising geological sites in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. KMG has established a “DataRoom” - a unified information platform where UNG specialists can study geological and technical data related to exploration projects.

Regarding collaboration in oil refining and petrochemicals, the parties discussed the establishment of a linear alkylbenzene (LAB) production facility. The joint implementation of this project is expected to diversify the regional market.

The meeting also addressed the implementation of a four-party memorandum on digitalization and industrial safety involving KazMunayGas, SOCAR, Tatneft, and Uzbekneftegaz. In particular, KMG and UNG are exchanging expertise in IT and artificial intelligence.

Recently, UNG specialists visited the KPI facility in Atyrau to study digital solutions, including a robotic warehouse complex and a computer vision system designed to ensure safety. The UNG delegation also toured the Atyrau Refinery, where they were introduced to computer-based training simulators, production management systems, and operational control units.

Meanwhile, earlier on the sidelines of the Uzbekistan Oil & Gas - OGU 2025 exhibition, the chairman of the management board of Uzbekneftegaz JSC met with the head of KazMunayGas JSC, resulting in the signing of a roadmap aimed at enhancing and expanding mutually beneficial cooperation.