Is Vijay Deverakonda Becoming Flop Star? Another Film Exit Sparks Rumors

Another movie that Vijay Deverakonda was supposed to star in has now been shelved. Previously, three of Vijay's movies were dropped, and with this one, the total has reached four. What's happening in the actor's life?

Tollywood actor Vijay Deverakonda became a star in the Telugu film industry with just one massive hit. The movie 'Arjun Reddy' completely changed his career. Though he acted in a few films before, 'Arjun Reddy' made him a star.

After 'Arjun Reddy', his movie 'Geetha Govindam' with actress Rashmika Mandanna was also a super hit. But since then, none of Vijay's movies have been successful.

Now, the situation has gotten so bad that producers who had announced movies with Vijay Deverakonda are backing out one by one.

According to recent news, another movie that Vijay Deverakonda was supposed to act in has been shelved. Previously, three of his movies were dropped, and now with this one, the total is four.

Vijay's movie 'The Family Star' was released in July. It was heavily promoted and had a unique production. But 'The Family Star' flopped, earning only 80 crores at the box office on a 130 crore budget.

A sequel to 'The Family Star' was announced even before its release. But now, the sequel to 'The Family Star' has been shelved.

Some media outlets have reported that producer Naga Vamsi has said he will not produce the sequel to 'The Family Star'. So, can we say this is the fourth movie Vijay was supposed to do that got dropped?

Previously, Vijay was set to star in 'Hero,' but it was shelved. Then, 'Jana Gana Mana' with director Puri Jagannadh was announced with a teaser, but it was also dropped after 'Liger' flopped.

Director Sukumar had announced he would direct a movie for Vijay Deverakonda, with Allu Arjun confirmed as the producer. However, that movie was also shelved.

Now, another one of Vijay's movies has been shelved. No one seems to understand what's happening in Vijay's career.

Vijay Deverakonda is currently acting in the movie 'Rowdy Janardhana'. In this film, Vijay Deverakonda will be seen in a very violent role.

After this, after many years, Vijay will once again star with Rashmika Mandanna in the movie 'Geetha Govindam 2'.

Still, Vijay Deverakonda hasn't found the same success as Rashmika. But hey, he got Rashmika Mandanna herself! So, you could say he's happy.

By the way, it's said that actor Vijay Deverakonda and actress Rashmika Mandanna's wedding is fixed, and they will get married in Udaipur.

However, even though there's news about both the engagement and wedding, neither Rashmika nor Vijay has officially confirmed it.

According to the information received, Rashmika and Vijay's wedding will take place on February 26, 2026, at a palace in Udaipur, and preparations are already underway.