Center For Eye Color Change With Keratopigmentation Or Laser Provides Skilled Service

MENAFN - GetNews)



Chromaticeyes is a specialized medical platform focused on permanent eye color change, using the most advanced, medically approved methods. All procedures are performed under the supervision of Professor Mahmoud Jabarvand, a leading ophthalmology expert with extensive experience in advanced eye treatments.

Chromaticeyes is pleased to announce that the Center offers authentic outcomes of eye color change procedures. Chromaticeyes emphasizes medical safety, transparency, and evidence-based results rather than promotional claims. Eye color change with keratopigmentation procedures includes real, verifiable before-and-after case results, allowing users to review them. Ceritamed Eye Color Change Center is the first specialized eye color change center in Iran and the Middle East, utilizing the most advanced technologies and collaborating with an experienced team of the country's top doctors. The medical team consists of highly skilled subspecialists who are pioneers in the field of eye color change surgery. The team is committed to the highest standards in eye color change surgery.

A spokesperson for the Chromaticeyes Color Change Center says,“We specialize in transforming your eyes into the naturally beautiful eyes you've always dreamed of. Our mission is to help you achieve the eye color of your dreams using the safest and most effective methods available. With advanced technology and a team of experts, we are committed to delivering the highest surgical standards. Safety, your satisfaction, and the natural appearance of your new eye color are at the core of everything we do. Although eye color change with laser or keratopigmentation procedures is generally safe, the Ceritamed Eye Color Change Center takes all necessary precautions to minimize potential risks and ensure a smooth and comfortable recovery for all clients.”

The Keratopigmentation technique for eye color change permanently changes the iris color. The technique is minimally invasive and offers immediate results. The method provides aesthetic precision. Using a laser for eye color change provides gradual, natural results in a non-invasive procedure for Melanin removal. It means irreversible change. The Centers are known for advanced technology, comprehensive care, and a patient-centered approach by highly specialized, experienced doctors. The mission is to provide the best services to clients and achieve their satisfaction. The team is doing its best to become a leading center throughout the region.

For additional information about the company and its procedures, visit .

Keratopigmentation is an advanced medical technique that permanently changes eye color with natural-looking results. Unlike temporary solutions, this procedure offers a long-lasting aesthetic enhancement tailored to the patient's unique features. Using precise technology and biocompatible pigments, keratopigmentation provides a safe and controlled way to achieve the eye color the patient has always envisioned. It is a modern approach to eye color change that combines artistry, science, and personalization. The technique works exclusively within the cornea-the transparent outer layer of the eye-without affecting internal structures such as the iris or lens, which is a key factor in its safety and control.

Changing eye color with laser technology is no longer an abstract idea. Laser eye color change, medically known as laser iris depigmentation, is now one of the most advanced and scientifically refined innovations in modern ophthalmology. The medically controlled technique permanently lightens the natural iris shade by safely reducing excess melanin pigment. Unlike cosmetic lenses that temporarily mask the natural eye color, laser depigmentation works at the cellular level to produce a natural-looking, permanent transformation. The speed of lightening and the final achieved shade depend largely on the patient's original eye color and melanin density. Once the melanin layer is removed, it cannot regenerate. Good candidates for eye color change are adults with healthy eyes and normal intraocular pressure, no history of glaucoma, uveitis, or corneal disease, and realistic expectations and understanding of permanence.

About the Center:

Chromaticeyes Center provides a location where innovation meets beauty! Since 2018, it has proudly operated as the globally renowned brand Ceritamed, specializing in advanced eye color change under the name Chromaticeyes. The mission is to redefine elegance by offering cutting-edge, safe, and effective solutions for transforming eye color.