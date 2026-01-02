Sheikha Moza Attends The Opening Tour Competitions Of The HH The Father Amir Prix

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar,: The opening day was attended by Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of Qatar Foundation (QF), who visited Al Shaqab as Tour 1 of the HH The Father Amir Prix 2026 officially commenced in Doha.

Tour 1 brings together international and regional riders across CSI1, CSI2 and CSI4* categories, with a total prize fund of €538,000. Across the full H.H. The Father Amir Prix four-tour series, prize money totals €3,303,000, with Tours 1 and 2 welcoming 248 riders competing with 524 horses.

The event is organized by the Qatar Equestrian Federation, Al Shaqab, and the Qatar Olympic Committee, in partnership with Qatar Airways as Official Airline Partner, United Development Company (UDC) as Complementary Partner, Saleh Al Hamad Al Mana Group as Transport Partner, Al Kass Sports Channels as Broadcast Partner, and Education Above All as the official advocacy partner.

The opening day programme featured competitions across the Indoor Arena and Outdoor Arena, with classes spanning multiple categories, reflecting the Tour's role in supporting both international-level performance and the continued development of regional talent within the FEI competition structure.

Day 1 – Competition Highlights

Day 1 delivered a strong start to the Tour, with riders competing in CSI1*, CSI2* and CSI4* classes throughout the day. The schedule included CSI4* competitions at 140 cm and 145 cm, alongside CSI2* classes at 140 cm and CSI1* classes at 120 cm, with performances marked by technical consistency and competitive pacing across both arenas.

Key results – Day 1 (official):

CSI4* 1.45m (Faults & Time) – Winner: Abdullah Alsharbatly (KSA) – Boeckmanns Lord Pezi Junior | 0 faults | 57.93

CSI4* 1.40m (Two Phases) – Winner: Janne F. Meyer-Zimmermann (GER) – My Lady Lavista | 0 penalties | 46.49 (Phase 1) / 27.41 (Phase 2)

CSI2* 1.40m (Two Phases) – Competition 5 (Longines Outdoor Arena) – Winner: Emanuele Gaudiano (ITA) – Diarouge Blue PS | 0 faults | 49.66 (Phase 1) / 30.19 (Phase 2)

CSI2* 1.25m (Faults & Time) – Competition 3 (2nd Outdoor Arena) – Joint winners: Ibrahim Hani Bisharat (JOR) – El Nino Bull's Eye Z and Yassin Khalifa (EGY) – Camelija | 0 faults | 60.70

CSI2* 1.30m (Special Two-Phase) – Competition 4 (2nd Outdoor Arena) – Winner: Abdullah Alsharbatly (KSA) – Dr Scarpo | 0 penalties | 32.60 (Phase 1) / 38.02 (Phase 2)

CSI1* 1.10m (Special Two-Phase) – Competition 1 (Longines Indoor Arena) – Winner: Hasan Alhadi (KSA) – DSP Cessy | 0 penalties | 36.15 (Phase 1) / 26.45 (Phase 2)

CSI1* 1.20m (Faults & Time) – Competition 2 (Longines Indoor Arena) – Winner: Youssef Nassar (EGY) – Orestes van het Tolhuis | 0 faults | 54.69

Janne F. Meyer-Zimmermann, rider: Strong opening-day performance.

“It was a good day for us. My Lady Lavista jumped very well, and we're delighted to open Tour 1 with a win.”



Emanuele Gaudiano, rider: Strong opening-day performance and good feeling with the horse.

“Today was a positive start for us. Diarouge Blue PS felt focused and responsive, and we were able to deliver a clear round and keep a good rhythm in the second phase. We'll take this result and stay concentrated as the competition continues”.

Abdullah Alsharbatly, rider: Positive opening-day performance.

“I'm pleased with how Boeckmanns Lord Pezi Junior performed today. It was a smooth round and a positive start to the competition. We'll take it step by step and keep our focus for the rest of the tour”.

Official Opening Ceremony

An Official Opening Ceremony took place today at 5:30 PM, marking the formal start of Tour 1 and welcoming riders, teams, officials, partners and spectators to Al Shaqab for the opening weekend. The programme featured artistic performances under the theme“Where Nations Gather”, a drone and light show, and equestrian-themed activities across the venue.

Throughout the event period, the fan zone around the Longines Arena at Al Shaqab will offer entertainment facilities, cafés and retail outlets, alongside outdoor activations delivered by local service providers, entrepreneurs and artists, reflecting Qatari hospitality and cultural heritage. Tickets are available via Road to Qatar, with general admission priced at QAR 50 per day, with free access for children under 12. Hospitality options include VIP Tent Hospitality and Premium Hospitality Packages with premium seating, dedicated parking and catering services.

What's Next – Day 2 Preview (3 January)

Competition continues tomorrow with a full programme across both arenas, including further CSI1*, CSI2* and CSI4* classes scheduled throughout the day.