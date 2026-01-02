Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russians Attack Two Districts Of Dnipropetrovsk Region Since Morning, Casualties Reported

Russians Attack Two Districts Of Dnipropetrovsk Region Since Morning, Casualties Reported


2026-01-02 07:05:33
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Acting Head of the Regional Military Administration Vladyslav Haivanenko stated this on Facebook.

In the Synelnykove district, the enemy attacked the Slovianka and Vasylkivka communities with drones. A man and a woman were injured. A car caught fire, and two private houses were damaged.

Read also: Russian attacks damage about 27 buildings in two districts of Kharkiv

In the Nikopol district, Russian forces shelled and attacked Nikopol, Marhanets, and the Pokrovske and Myrove communities with artillery and FPV drones. A private enterprise and a power line were damaged.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Russian troops attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones overnight, injuring two people.

Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service

MENAFN02012026000193011044ID1110549341



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search