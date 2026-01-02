Russians Attack Two Districts Of Dnipropetrovsk Region Since Morning, Casualties Reported
In the Synelnykove district, the enemy attacked the Slovianka and Vasylkivka communities with drones. A man and a woman were injured. A car caught fire, and two private houses were damaged.Read also: Russian attacks damage about 27 buildings in two districts of Kharkiv
In the Nikopol district, Russian forces shelled and attacked Nikopol, Marhanets, and the Pokrovske and Myrove communities with artillery and FPV drones. A private enterprise and a power line were damaged.
As Ukrinform previously reported, Russian troops attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones overnight, injuring two people.
Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service
