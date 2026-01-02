MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) TempraMed Provides Positive Recap on 2025 and Strategic Outlook for 2026

January 02, 2026 5:00 PM EST | Source: TempraMed Technologies Ltd

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 2, 2026) - TempraMed Technologies Ltd. (CSE: VIVI) (FSE: 9DY) (" TempraMed " or the " Company "), a medical technology innovator transforming how temperature-sensitive medications are stored and managed, is pleased to provide a positive recap on the year as well as a strategic outlook for the year ahead in 2026.

As 2025 ends, the Company reflects on a transformative year marked by significant commercial progress, strategic partnerships, and continued execution against its mission to address one of the world's most pressing healthcare challenges - ensuring the safety and efficacy of temperature-sensitive medications for millions of individuals using injectable medication globally.

"2025 represented an important year of execution and validation for TempraMed. As the Company moves into 2026, the focus remains on expanding access to its life-saving technology while continuing to innovate at the intersection of science, patient needs and global healthcare systems. I am proud of the team for the work they have done this year, and for years prior. We are transforming a major industry, and next year will be even more exciting than this one."

- Ron Nagar, Chief Executive Officer of TempraMed.

Ilan Cohen, Chairman of TempraMed commented, "I am extremely happy with the progress TempraMed made in 2025, from operational efficiencies to distribution and partnership expansion, as well as completing a public listing. We are addressing a long-standing global healthcare problem that directly impacts patient safety and outcomes. The Company's technology has the potential to redefine how temperature-sensitive medications are protected worldwide, creating meaningful value for patients, healthcare systems and shareholders alike. 2026 will be a strong year for the Company as we continue to expand and unlock commercialization opportunities globally. We look forward to providing continuous updates to our investors and stakeholders."

2025 Highlights: Strategic Expansion and Preparing for Global Commercialization

During 2025, TempraMed meaningfully expanded its commercial distribution network across multiple international markets:



Entered into an exclusive distribution partnership with Guri A.A.O, a leading consumer and healthcare distributor in Israel.

Entered into a commercial distribution agreement with a leading Turkish healthcare distributor, providing access to one of Europe's highest diabetes-prevalence markets.

Expanded its presence across Western Europe through strategic partnerships in the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg. Secured a strategic agreement with Maccabi Healthcare Services, Israel's second-largest HMO serving more than 2.8 million members, representing a major milestone in healthcare-system adoption.

These partnerships materially advance TempraMed's ability to scale globally through institutional healthcare channels.

TempraMed's patented VIVI® product line, including the VIVI Cap and VIVI EPI, continued to gain traction across retail, pharmacy and healthcare channels. The products remain the only non-powered solution on the market proven to protect temperature-sensitive injectable medications from real-world heat and cold exposure - without refrigeration, batteries or external power.In 2025, TempraMed strengthened its scientific foundation with the appointment of, a globally recognized leader in diabetes research and insulin pharmacology, to its Scientific Advisory Board. His expertise further reinforces the Company's leadership in insulin temperature-stability science and clinical credibility.The Company continued to build a robust global intellectual-property portfolio with the granting of an additional patent in South Korea, expanding protection for its core thermal-regulation technology and further strengthening competitive barriers to entry.TempraMed launched is VIVI Cap Smart device, expanding its product portfolio adding a digital health offering. The new device is an advanced evolution of flagship VIVI Cap product and integrates digital health functionality with its established passive temperature-protection technology. This next generation device unlocks significant pharma, healthcare provider, and real-time data opportunity to track compliance, efficacy, side effects, and other important information. It also adds subscription-based business model to product offering with the connected mobile application.In December, the Company announced a new manufacturing facility in Florida, US. The new facility increases output, reduces cost of goods sold (COGS) and enhances service for B2B customers to address the forecasted increased demand for products.TempraMed continued to engage meaningfully with the global diabetes community, including support of advocacy initiatives such as, reinforcing the Company's commitment to improving real-world outcomes for people living with chronic disease.In November 2025, TempraMed went public on the Canadian Securities Exchange under“VIVI” and on the Frankfurt stock exchange (FSE) under the ticker“9DY” and raised, oversubscribed, C$7.4 million to help accelerate growth and global expansion.

A Life-Saving Solution for a Global Problem

Hundreds of millions of people worldwide rely on insulin, and other important injectables every day to survive[1]. Yet, these drugs are often highly temperature sensitive, and exposure to heat or cold outside tightly controlled ranges can significantly reduce its potency. This risk is particularly acute during daily transport, travel, and routine use - well beyond traditional cold-chain environments.

TempraMed's patented VIVI® technology directly addresses this unmet need. The VIVI platform is the only solution currently available that reliably maintains these drugs within its safe temperature range in real-world conditions - without power, refrigeration or user intervention. By safeguarding medication efficacy, TempraMed is helping to protect patient health, reduce costly medication waste, and improve quality of life for medication-dependent individuals worldwide.

Looking ahead to 2026, TempraMed is focused on executing a disciplined growth strategy centered on scale, access and innovation:



Global Market Expansion: Accelerating penetration in valuable markets across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia through new healthcare, payor and pharmacy partnerships.

Product Innovation: Advancing next-generation product development to expand the VIVI platform into additional medication categories and use cases.

Healthcare System Integration: Deepening relationships with HMOs, insurers, pharmaceutical partners and clinical networks to support broader adoption as part of standard-of-care solutions. Working towards achieving insurance reimbursement for the product portfolio. Education and Awareness: Expanding clinical and patient education initiatives focused on the real-world impact of temperature exposure on efficacy of temperature sensitive medication.

About TempraMed Technologies Ltd.

TempraMed Technologies Ltd. is a global leader in innovative, temperature-controlled medication storage solutions. Founded with the mission to safeguard the effectiveness of life-saving medications, TempraMed develops patented, FDA-registered, space-grade thermal insulation devices that work 24/7 without batteries or external power. With a proven product line including VIVI Cap and VIVI Epi, and a smart technology platform on the horizon, TempraMed enables patients and healthcare providers to confidently manage temperature-sensitive medications anywhere, anytime. Headquartered in Israel with operations in North America, Europe, and Asia, TempraMed is advancing the future of medication protection and adherence.

Investors interested learning more about TempraMed are encouraged to contact the Company at:

Contact:

Julia Becker

Vice President, Capital Markets

T: +1 (604) 785-0850

E: ...

Media Contact

Brenda Zeitlin

Vice President, Marketing

E: ...

Cautionary Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements or information." Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: anticipate, intend, plan, goal, seek, believe, project, estimate, expect, strategy, future, likely, may, should, will and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements in this press release include statements made regarding information about future plans, expectations and objectives of the Company overall.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. The Company may not actually achieve its plans, projections, or expectations. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: the adequacy of our cash flow and earnings, the availability of future financing and/or credit, developments and changes in laws and regulations, consumer sentiment towards the Company's products, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, government regulations, competition, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions, the impact of technology and social changes on the products and industry.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

[1]







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: TempraMed Technologies Ltd