Pune Polls: BJP Replaces Pooja More With Independent Candidate Aditi Babar

BJP Backs Independent Candidate for PMC Polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced and supported an independent candidate, Aditi Babar, for Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections from Ward No. 2, replacing Pooja More-Jadhav, who withdrew her nomination following internal opposition and social media trolling. The party on Friday announced its support for Aditi Babar, an MBA in Finance, from the ward.

Pune BJP President Dhiraj Ghate said the decision was taken after consultations with senior leaders to present a candidate with a professional background and administrative understanding ahead of the civic polls.

'I want to represent youth and women': Aditi Babar

Speaking to the media here, Aditi Babar said, "I am thankful to the party leadership for their support. I filed as an independent candidate, but with the support I have received, I am confident I will win the seat. I am grateful to CM Fadnavis and MoS Murlidhar Mohol for their confidence in me, despite my lack of political background. I have been given a chance. I want to represent youth and women within the corporation and focus on improving the education system."

Previous Candidate Withdrew Amid Controversy

Earlier, the BJP's decision to nominate Pooja More had triggered strong dissent within the party, with several workers opposing her candidacy due to past statements that resurfaced on social media.

Amid mounting pressure and internal resistance, More stepped aside from the race, stating that a minor past mistake had been magnified and used against her.

Party to Focus on Development Campaign

The replacement of the candidate comes as the BJP prepares to intensify its campaign for the PMC elections, which are expected to be held in the coming weeks.

Party leaders have maintained that the campaign will remain focused on development, governance, and civic infrastructure. With the new candidate in place, the BJP aims to consolidate support in Ward No. 2 and strengthen its position in the Pune civic body elections.

