Mizoram: Assam Rifles Seize Meth Tablets Worth Rs 33 Crore One Held

Rs 33 Crore Meth Seized in Mizoram

The Assam Rifles recovered 11.062 kg of Methamphetamine tablets, a psychotropic substance with an estimated international market value of Rs 33.186 crore, officials said.

Acting on credible intelligence inputs related to narcotics trafficking near the Indo-Myanmar border, Assam Rifles on Friday conducted a joint operation with the Mizoram Police in the general area of Kaifang, district Saitual, Mizoram, according to an official press release.

During the operation, unusual movement was detected near the suspected location. A swift and thorough search resulted in the recovery of 11.062 kg of Methamphetamine tablets, a psychotropic substance with an estimated international market value of Rs 33.186 crore.

The seized contraband and a vehicle were handed over to Mizoram Police, Saitual, for detailed investigation and further legal action. One person, Hasan Ali, a resident of Badarpur district, Assam, was also apprehended in the operation.

Previous Contraband Seizure in Cachar

Earlier in December, acting on specific intelligence, a team of Assam Rifles, in coordination with Cachar Police, carried out an operation in the Tarapur area of Silchar and recovered 3,060 packets of illegal cigarettes with an approximate market value of Rs 1.83 crore, according to a release.

Two individuals, Hanannan Husain Burnhuiya, a resident of Islamabad, Cachar, and Islamuddin Laskar, a resident of Bagha, Cachar, were apprehended in connection with the seizure.

In this connection, a vehicle was also seized. All recovered items and apprehended persons were handed over to the Cachar Police for further legal action on Monday.

The official press release said the operation reaffirmed the Assam Rifles' 'unwavering commitment' to curbing smuggling and safeguarding the region from illegal trade.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)