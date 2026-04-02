Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Honoured With 'Jal Yodha Samman' Award

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) on Thursday was conferred with the prestigious 'Jal Yodha Samman' in recognition of its exemplary initiatives in water management and conservation.

The award was presented at Vishalakshi Mantap during a National Level Programme organised by the Art of Living Foundation in Bengaluru in the presence of renowned spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and other dignitaries. Supported by NITI Aayog and the Ministry of Jal Shakti, the award recognises individuals and organisations making significant contributions to water conservation and the vision of "Atmanirbhar Jal Bharat".

On behalf of the Chief Executive Officer, SMVDSB, Sachin Kumar Vaishya, Assistant Conservator of Forests, received the award at the function. The Shrine Board, under the chairmanship of Manoj Sinha, Lt Governor, JK-UT, has been making sustained efforts to provide best-in-class facilities to pilgrims while adopting efficient water management and conservation practices.

Board's Comprehensive Water Strategy

Guided by its mission "From Shraddha to Seva - Save Water, Seek the Blessings of Mata Vaishno Devi Ji," the Board has implemented a comprehensive, multi-pronged strategy.

Key Initiatives and Practices

Key initiatives encompass rainwater harvesting and groundwater recharge, wastewater treatment and reuse, adoption of water-use efficiency measures and smart water management systems, installation of water ATMs, development of a high-tech nursery and large-scale afforestation coupled with ecosystem restoration.

In addition, sustained and coordinated efforts have been undertaken by the Shrine Board for river conservation, strengthening sanitation measures and undertaking plantation drives involving over 1.5 lakh saplings annually in forest areas for enhancing water retention capacity and preventing soil erosion.

Consistent Recognition and Achievements

Notably, the Shrine Board has been consistently recognised over the years for its initiatives across diverse sectors and has achieved a remarkable hat-trick by securing the First Prize at the 'National Water Awards' for three consecutive years, conferred by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India. (ANI)

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