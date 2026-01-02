NCL Founder And CEO Lin Li Provides Letter To Stockholders, Highlighting North American Retail
Key Highlights from the Letter:
- Strategic Endorsement: Support from the Company's stockholders during the Annual General Meeting on December 31, 2025 through the votes.
Market Expansion: Core product lines are set to enter one of the largest retail conglomerates in North America in 2026.
Institutional Maturity: Integration of capital market with entrepreneurial innovation.
"2026 marks a pivotal milestone for us," said Lin Li, founder and CEO of the Company. "Having navigated the complexities of being a public company, we are now leveraging our institutional maturity to bring our disruptive surface solutions to the broader North American market through the partnership with a tier-1 retailer."
About Northann Corp.
Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Fort Lawn, South Carolina, the Company is a leader in additive manufacturing and 3D printing technologies for the building materials industry. Through its flagship brand, Benchwick, the Company provides innovative flooring, decking, and other construction products. Northann boasts a robust portfolio of over 60 granted or pending patents, underscoring its dedication to innovation and sustainability.
Investor Relations Contact:
Northann Corp.
...
916-573-3803
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Hotstuff Labs launches Hotstuff, a DeFi native Layer 1 connecting On-Chain Trading with Global Fiat Rails
CommentsNo comment