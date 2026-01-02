NGPA RETURNS TO PALM SPRINGS IN 2026 FOR THEIR WINTER WARM UP AND INDUSTRY EXPO

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The National Gay Pilots Association (NGPA) is proud to announce the return of its highly anticipated Winter Warm Up presented by American Airlines and Industry Expo presented by United Airlines, taking place this winter in Palm Springs, California. The multi-day event brings together thousands of aviation professionals, students, allies, and industry leaders for a dynamic weekend of professional development, networking, celebration, and-most notably-direct hiring and recruiting opportunities with leading aviation employers.

The Winter Warm Up presented by American Airlines has become one of the aviation industry's most impactful career-focused gatherings, offering attendees unparalleled access to recruiters and decision-makers from some of the world's most respected airlines and aviation companies. Participating employers include major U.S. airlines, regional carriers, cargo operators, corporate aviation providers, and industry partners, all actively seeking to hire pilots, dispatchers, maintenance professionals, flight attendants, and corporate staff.

The Industry Expo presented by United Airlines, a centerpiece of the weekend, provides attendees with face-to-face engagement opportunities with recruiters from airlines such as United Airlines, American Airlines, Southwest Airlines, Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, and FedEx along with regional and corporate aviation employers such as Piedmont Airlines, GoJet Airlines, PSA Airlines, Republic Airways and FlexJet. Recruiters will be on site to discuss career pathways, review résumés, share hiring timelines, and provide insight into what they look for in successful candidates.

“Our Industry Expo helps expand the aviation talent pipeline by connecting airline and industry partners directly with candidates from underrepresented communities,” said Justin Ellixson-Andrews, NGPA Executive Director.“More than $600,000 in scholarships will be awarded at the conference as well, reinforcing NGPA's investment into the future of aviation."

In addition to the Industry Expo presented by United Airlines, the Winter Warm Up presented by American Airlines features a robust schedule of breakout sessions, leadership workshops, and keynote programming designed to support career advancement at every stage. Highlights include an Industry Perspective Panel, moderated by a senior airline executive, and sessions covering hiring trends, interview preparation, mentorship, mental health, and professional growth.

Outside of the classroom, attendees can connect through a variety of signature networking and social events, including the iconic Queens and Wings Hangar Reception presented by GoJet Airlines, community socials, and the event's closing celebration. These informal settings further strengthen professional relationships and reinforce NGPA's mission of building a safer, more inclusive aviation industry.

Winter Warm Up is open to NGPA members and non-members alike, with discounted registration available for actively enrolled students. General registration remains open until January 20, after which late registration pricing will apply.

For more information about NGPA's Winter Warm Up and Industry Expo, participating employers, or registration details, visit .